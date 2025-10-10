An early sign of overheating the economy appears again?

Pakistan’s trade deficit is on the rise again. It soared almost 33% year-on-year (YoY) to $9.37 billion in the first quarter of FY26. It is stemming from a notable surge in imports and drop in exports, showing an early sign of overheating the economy.

The gap between import and export figures would further widen more sharply if and when the government opts to account in the IMF-found undisclosed imports worth $11 billion in the past two years.

Pakistan’s economy starts overheating once it touches or crosses a growth rate of around 4% a year under the current economic setup of low exports, as imports swell when the economy enters into a growth phase.

Besides, increasing food prices have pushed inflation reading up as well, partly in the wake of the ongoing floods that have devastated the agriculture economy and partially affected the remaining two major sectors of the macroeconomic including industrial and services sectors.

The inflation reading would stand threating the economy as soon as it goes up beyond 7% on monthly or annual basis and stays there for a longer period. The central bank has projected it to hike into the red zone, but for a temporary period.

The trade gap and food inflation may grow stronger, produce tough headwinds, and turn into a storm to ruin the stability achieved in the domestic economy over the past two years if policymakers continue to fail boosting exports that in-fact have fallen in the first quarter of FY26, and let the imports increase.

Pakistan has faced the crisis of low exports for the past two decades. No government has yet succeeded in formulating a plan and strategy to come out of the phenomenon. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) former finance minister Miftah Ismail admitted in his official capacity at a lecture at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in September 2022 they had no plans to increase exports and asked the university students to conduct study and come up with a solid plan for. The former minister said he would also ask the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) students to do the same.

A jump in exports can only help the nation to get rid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans and the lender’s harsh recommendations, and move on achieving a sustainable economic growth.

The recurrent and ballooning trade and current account deficits had agreed Pakistan to acquire 24 loan programmes from the IMF in the past 76 years.

Credit for stabilising the economy at present goes to workers’ remittances that absorbed the entire trade deficit in recent times. However, the deficit is now swelling again.

The central bank has said it is cognizant of the situation and it will not repeat the past mistakes including letting imports surging rapidly.

Moreover, the stability in the economy has been achieved through controlling imports, as it was the external economy that had weakened in the wake of a sharp dip in foreign exchange reserves in early 2023 and intercepted growth in the import-led domestic economy.

However, the government had to withdraw its controls and let the imports liberalise under the IMF recommendations and World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) rules.