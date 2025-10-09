Pakistan receives $3.2bn in remittances in September 2025

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in September 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday.

Remittances increased by 11.3% year-on-year (YoY), compared to $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 1%, compared to $3.1 billion in August.

During the first three months of the fiscal year (3MFY26), remittance inflows stood at $9.5 billion, as compared to $8.8 billion in 3MFY25, a jump of 8.4%.

Remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity, as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Advisor to Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said that the government expects remittances to cross $41 billion in the ongoing fiscal year.

“Last fiscal year, Pakistan received $38.3 billion in workers’ remittances. This fiscal year, the volume of remittances is expected to surpass $41 billion,” Schehzad said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

He said that remittances serve as a lifeline for millions of households across the country, and their consistent increase has brought stability to Pakistan’s external accounts.

“Remittances are not just a source of funds, but also a symbol of national and economic resilience,” he said.

Last month, SBP stated that since 2009, the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) has been working towards the enhancement of home remittances through formal channels in Pakistan. As a result of active engagements with financial institutions (FIs), the number of FIs on the PRI network has increased from around 25 in 2009 to more than 50 in 2024. The FIs include conventional banks, Islamic banks, microfinance banks, and Exchange Companies (ECs).

Further, the Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) are also allowed to receive home remittances by working through the banks. The number of international entities has increased from around 45 in 2009 to around 400 at present.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in September 2025 as they sent $751 million during the month. The amount was up 2% on a monthly basis, and 10% higher than the $684 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose by 7% on a yearly basis, from $563 million to $677 million in September 2025.

Remittances from the United Kingdom (UK) amounted to $455 million during September 2025, down by 2% compared to $463 million in August 2025. YoY inflows from the UK were up by 7%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $269 million in September 2025, a YoY decrease of 3%.

Meanwhile, remittances from European Union (EU) countries clocked in at $424 million in September.