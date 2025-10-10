BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

  • Silver rates hit an all-time high
BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2025 05:00pm

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Friday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs420,600 after a decline of Rs4,578 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs360,597 after it lost Rs3,924.

On Thursday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs425,178.

The international rate of gold also saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,995 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $44, as per APGJSA.

However, silver price per tola increased by Rs34 to reach Rs5,100, a new all-time high.

Additionally, international gold held steady below $4,000 an ounce on Friday and was set for an eighth straight weekly gain, buoyed by lingering geopolitical and economic tensions and increased expectations of further US rate cuts.

Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $3,971.43 per ounce by 0514 GMT, but was up 2.2% for the week.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,985.8. Silver rose 0.9% to $49.55 per ounce, easing from the record high of $51.22 hit on Thursday.

