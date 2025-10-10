BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.29%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 238.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.2%)
FCCL 55.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.59%)
FFL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.19%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.23%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
NBP 203.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.91%)
PAEL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.87%)
PPL 192.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.8%)
PREMA 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.06%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PTC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.96%)
SNGP 126.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.97%)
TPLP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
TREET 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.32%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
BR100 17,254 Increased By 97.1 (0.57%)
BR30 54,863 Increased By 556.7 (1.03%)
KSE100 165,119 Increased By 587.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 50,830 Increased By 195.2 (0.39%)
Oct 10, 2025
Markets

Gold heads for eighth weekly gain on strong safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 11:06am

Gold held steady below $4,000 an ounce on Friday and was set for an eighth straight weekly gain, buoyed by lingering geopolitical and economic tensions and increased expectations of further US rate cuts. Spot gold slipped 0.1% to $3,971.43 per ounce by 0514 GMT, but was up 2.2% for the week.

US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,985.8. Silver rose 0.9% to $49.55 per ounce, easing from the record high of $51.22 hit on Thursday.

“Options markets revealed a rise in volatility alongside downside protection for gold during the final stages of this rally, and it seems a good a time as any for gold bulls to book some profits. Still, I expect any pullback could be limited,” City Index senior analyst Matt Simpson said.

Israel’s government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas on Friday, clearing the way to suspend hostilities in Gaza within 24 hours and free Israeli hostages held there within 72 hours after that, even as Israeli strikes on the besieged enclave continued.

ANZ analysts said in a note that slowing economic growth, higher inflation, a shifting geopolitical landscape and diversification from US assets and the dollar will keep investment demand and central bank purchases of gold strong, while renewed rate cuts should also support the metal.

Bullion surged past $4,000 per ounce for the first time on Wednesday, reaching a record high of $4,059.05.

The non-yielding asset, traditionally considered a hedge during geopolitical and economic uncertainty, has gained about 52% this year.

Its rally has been fuelled by geopolitical tension, robust central bank buying, rising exchange-trade fund inflows, expectations of US rate cuts and tariff-related economic uncertainties.

Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that Fed officials agreed that risks to the US job market were high enough to warrant a rate cut, but remained wary amid stubborn inflation.

The Fed resumed its rate-cutting cycle in September with a 25 basis-point cut.

Traders see a 25-bp cut each in October and December, with a 95% and 82% chance, respectively.

Platinum eased 1% to $1,602.25 and palladium dropped 2.2% to $1,381.29.

