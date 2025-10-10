BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
Sports

Jaiswal ton propels India to 220-1 in West Indies Test

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 02:13pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a sparkling century to put India on course for a big total as they reached 220-1 at tea on day one of the second Test against the West Indies on Friday.

Jaiswal, who was 111 not out, reached his seventh Test ton and soaked in the applause at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The attacking Jaiswal put on an unbeaten 162-run stand with fellow left-hander Sai Sudharsan, batting on 71, as the two made the opposition toil after they elected to bat first.

Jaiswal hit pace bowler Jayden Seales for three fours in the first over after lunch to raise his fifty and kept up the attack with regular boundaries.

Gill and Bumrah in India’s Asia Cup squad, Jaiswal ignored

Sudharsan reached his fifty with a boundary off Khary Pierre and survived a dropped catch on 58 by Jomel Warrican at short mid-wicket off Justin Greaves.

India started strongly in their bid to sweep the two-match series with KL Rahul and Jaiswal putting on 58 runs for the first wicket.

Rahul made a rapid 38 before being stumped by wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach off Warrican’s left-arm spin.

Rahul had attacked Seales for successive fours, including a rasping cover drive followed by a whip towards the mid-on fence in the first hour of play.

Jaiswal’s straight drive off pace bowler Anderson Phillip after the first drinks break also delighted the home fans, who are expecting a big win.

Spin was introduced in the 15th over, with Pierre bowling his left-arm orthodox on a tidy line and length.

Rahul took on Pierre in the next over and came down the track to hit the first six of the match over long-on, but another ambitious attempt in the next over had him walking back.

Strong favourites India came in unchanged from their innings victory in the opener.

The visitors, led by Roston Chase, are looking to avoid a second successive Test whitewash after losing 3-0 to Australia at home.

