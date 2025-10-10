BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

  • The benchmark index lost over 2,000 points during the opening minutes of trading
BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 04:45pm

A volatile session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index swinging both ways as investors resorted to profit-taking during the final hours of trading.

The market started on a negative note, shedding over 2,000 points to hit an intra-day low of 162,411.25. However, it recouped sharply and registered an intra-day high of 165,262.85.

Profit-taking was observed in the final hours of the trading session. At close, the benchmark KSE-100 settled at 163,098.19, a decrease of 1,432.61 points or 0.87%.

Selling pressure was noted in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies. Index-heavy stocks, including MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, WAFI, MCB, NBP and UBL, traded in the red.

In a key development, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.2 billion in September 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Thursday.

Remittances increased by 11.3% year-on-year (YoY), compared to $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 1%, compared to $3.1 billion in August.

Moreover, two pivotal memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, marking significant progress in K-Electric’s ownership and future collaboration framework.

The first MoU was signed for the sale and purchase of shares in KES Power Ltd. The second MoU was signed between K-Electric Limited and Trident Energy Ltd to explore strategic cooperation and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s power sector.

On Thursday, PSX closed on a negative note as broad-based selling pressure erased early gains, dragging key indices lower by the close. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 735.94 points, or 0.45%, to settle at 164,530.81.

Globally, Asian stocks limped towards the end of the week on a shaky footing on Friday as declines on Wall Street lingered into early trading, while commodity markets took a breather after their recent charge higher.

Globally, regional markets remain on track for one of their best years in a decade, firmly outstripping gains for US counterparts as President Donald Trump’s package of economic policies and tariffs prompts a surge of orders across the region to meet booming demand for AI-linked technology hardware.

The US trading session marked the point where several “well-subscribed, high-momentum trades”, including gold, silver, crypto, and much of the S&P 500 “finally showed signs of exhaustion,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fluctuated between gains and losses, last down 0.2% as its gains for the week hung in the balance, after US stocks ended the previous session with mild declines.

Shares in Hong Kong were down the most, off 1.1%, while the Australian market slid 0.1% against a backdrop of volatile commodity markets. In South Korea, stocks surged 1.7%, extending gains for the region’s best-performing index.

