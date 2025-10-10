BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-10

Selling spree exacts a toll

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a negative note on Thursday as broad-based selling pressure erased early gains, dragging key indices lower by the close.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 735.94 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 164,530.81, compared with the previous session’s close of 165,266.75. The index touched an intraday high of 166,729.97 and a low of 164,306.77.

On Thursday, the BRIndex100 closed at 17,156.87, down 108.94 points, or 0.63 percent, compared to the previous close. Total volume stood at 1,376.39 million shares. The BRIndex30 settled at 54,306.79 points, down 630.67 points, or 1.15 percent, from the previous session. Total turnover was 997.20 million shares.

Topline Securities, in its post-session report, said that the local bourse opened on a strong footing, optimism prevailed after reports emerged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had shared the draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance. Confidence further strengthened following Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s statement that Pakistan had met all IMF targets and that a staff-level agreement was expected soon after the signing of the MEFP.

However, the early optimism proved short-lived as heavy selling from local institutions and foreign corporates wiped out the initial rally, dragging the index into negative territory.

Overall market participation increased in terms of share volume but declined in value. The ready market turnover rose to 1,570.38 million shares compared to 1,274.69 million previously, while the traded value dropped to Rs50.53 billion from Rs61.13 billion. Market capitalization declined to Rs19.06 trillion from Rs19.15 trillion, marking a contraction of roughly Rs84 billion.

Out of 481 companies traded in the ready market, 184 closed higher, 264 declined, and 33 remained unchanged.

K-Electric Limited led trading with 278.93 million shares, closing at Rs6.92. WorldCall Telecom followed with 193.59 million shares to close at Rs1.77. Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) closed at Rs35.68 with 119.85 million shares traded.

Among top price movers, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited gained Rs167.64 to close at Rs30,167.64, followed by Supernet Technologies Limited, which added Rs152.97 to close at Rs1,682.66. Conversely, Nestle Pakistan Limited lost Rs43.20 to close at Rs8,306.78, while Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited declined Rs37.22 to Rs445.32.

Among sectoral performances, the BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,312.67, down 192.45 points, or 0.75 percent, with a total turnover of 4.87 million shares. The BR Cement Index closed higher at 13,043.16, gaining 28.02 points, or 0.22 percent, with 42.14 million shares traded. The BR Commercial Banks Index declined 560 points, or 1.12 percent, to close at 49,496.85, with 131.74 million shares traded.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index dropped 331.28 points, or 1.17 percent, closing at 27,960.37, with a total turnover of 294.59 million shares. The BR Oil and Gas Index closed marginally lower at 14,330.47, down 14.86 points, or 0.10 percent, with 70.03 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology and Communication Index ended nearly flat at 3,932.56, up 0.69 points, or 0.02 percent, on a robust turnover of 424.03 million shares.

The major draggers included Habib Bank Limited (HBL), United Bank Limited (UBL), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Systems Limited (SYS), and Bank Alfalah (BAFL), which collectively erased 639 points from the index. On the other hand, selective buying in MCB Bank, Lucky Cement (LUCK), and Engro Corporation (ENGRO) contributed 317 points, partially offsetting the overall decline.

Analysts noted that higher volumes indicated continued market participation, while the drop in value traded and market capitalization underscored investor prudence ahead of the expected staff-level agreement with the IMF and upcoming corporate earnings releases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

Selling spree exacts a toll

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories