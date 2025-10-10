BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
KP governor, NA Speaker discuss evolving political landscape

Naveed Butt Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Amid growing tensions between coalition partners Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday to discuss the evolving political landscape and matters of mutual concern.

According to informed sources, the meeting was prompted by recent friction between the two parties, particularly following Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s public remarks that have drawn strong reactions from PPP leadership.

The exchange has led to renewed strain within the ruling alliance, prompting behind-the-scenes efforts to de-escalate the situation.

During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed the overall political situation in the country and discussed issues being faced by the public.

They underscored the need for closer coordination between federal and provincial stakeholders to ensure political stability and promote public welfare.

Sadiq reiterated that strengthening democratic institutions and fostering consensus among political actors remain the Parliament’s key priorities.

He stressed that improved cooperation between the federation and provinces is essential for addressing national challenges.

Kundi, while appreciating the role of the Parliament under Sadiq’s leadership, said that constructive engagement between the centre and the provinces would be instrumental in resolving the country’s pressing issues.

