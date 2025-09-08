Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.1 billion in August 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Friday.

Remittances increased by 7% year-on-year (YoY), compared to $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were down 2%, compared to $3.2 billion in July.

Remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in August 2025 as they sent $737 million during the month. The amount was down 11% on a monthly basis, and 3% higher than the $713 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose by 19% on a yearly basis, from $538 million to $643 million in August 2025.

Remittances from the United Kingdom (UK) amounted to $463 million during August 2025, up by 3% compared to $450 million in July 2025. YoY inflows from the UK declined by 2%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $267 million in August 2025, a YoY decrease of 17%.