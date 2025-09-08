BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

  • Remittances increase by 7% year-on-year compared to $2.9 billion recorded same month last year
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:35pm

Remittance inflow since Jan 2024

Figures in USD Billion

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.1 billion in August 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Friday.

Remittances increased by 7% year-on-year (YoY), compared to $2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were down 2%, compared to $3.2 billion in July.

Remittances play a significant role in supporting the country’s external account, stimulating Pakistan’s economic activity as well as supplementing the disposable incomes of remittance-dependent households.

Breakdown of remittances

Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in August 2025 as they sent $737 million during the month. The amount was down 11% on a monthly basis, and 3% higher than the $713 million sent by the expatriates in the same month of the previous year.

Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rose by 19% on a yearly basis, from $538 million to $643 million in August 2025.

Remittances from the United Kingdom (UK) amounted to $463 million during August 2025, up by 3% compared to $450 million in July 2025. YoY inflows from the UK declined by 2%.

Overseas Pakistanis in the US sent $267 million in August 2025, a YoY decrease of 17%.

Pakistan Economy Remittances State Bank of Pakistan Workers’ remittances Pakistan remittances August remittances

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Read more stories