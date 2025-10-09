KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sibal Steel Coil Crystal October 4th, 2025
Sea Ship
MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT GFS Prime Container GAC October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade October 4th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Archthos-1 LSFO Alpine October 8th, 2025
Navigator Aries LPG Universal Shipp -do-
MSC Iniya-V Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
GFS Prime Container GAC October 8th, 2025
HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EVA Fuji Chemicals Alpine October 8th, 2025
Hafnia
Australia Gas oil Alpine -do-
Hansa Africa Container GAC -do-
Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do-
Kathrine
Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Richmond
Park Chemicals East Wind -do-
Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do-
Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do-
Asphalt
Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Orient Dynasty Steel Coil NYK Ship -do-
=============================================================================
