KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sibal Steel Coil Crystal October 4th, 2025 Sea Ship MW-2 Istanbul-M Sugar Bags PNSC October 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Searay Palm oil Alpine October 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT GFS Prime Container GAC October 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade October 4th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Archthos-1 LSFO Alpine October 8th, 2025 Navigator Aries LPG Universal Shipp -do- MSC Iniya-V Container MSC PAK -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= GFS Prime Container GAC October 8th, 2025 HG Naples Rape Seed Sea Trade -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= EVA Fuji Chemicals Alpine October 8th, 2025 Hafnia Australia Gas oil Alpine -do- Hansa Africa Container GAC -do- Santosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Richmond Park Chemicals East Wind -do- Sea Harvest Chemicals Alpine -do- Kouros Leader Cement/Rice Bulk Shipp -do- Asphalt Alliance Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Orient Dynasty Steel Coil NYK Ship -do- =============================================================================

