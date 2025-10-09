BML 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-10-09

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2025 06:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 08, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sibal          Steel Coil     Crystal     October 4th, 2025
                                                Sea Ship
MW-2              Istanbul-M     Sugar Bags     PNSC        October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Searay         Palm oil       Alpine      October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              GFS Prime      Container      GAC         October 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               HG Naples      Rape Seed      Sea Trade   October 4th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Archthos-1        LSFO           Alpine                     October 8th, 2025
Navigator Aries   LPG            Universal Shipp                         -do-
MSC Iniya-V       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
GFS Prime         Container      GAC                        October 8th, 2025
HG Naples         Rape Seed      Sea Trade                               -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EVA Fuji          Chemicals      Alpine                     October 8th, 2025
Hafnia
Australia         Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Hansa Africa      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Santosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International                         -do-
Kathrine
Kosan             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Richmond
Park              Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Sea Harvest       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros Leader     Cement/Rice    Bulk Shipp                              -do-
Asphalt
Alliance          Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Orient Dynasty    Steel Coil     NYK Ship                                -do-
=============================================================================

