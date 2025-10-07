International Industries announces key appointments

International Industries Limited (IIL), one of Pakistan’s largest manufacturers and exporters of steel and polymer pipes, announced on Tuesday key appointments.

The development was shared in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange today.

The company said it had reappointed Kamal A. Chinoy as the Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

The notice also shared that Yousuf H. Mirza was re-appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a term of three years with immediate effect.

Incorporated in Pakistan in 1948, IIL is the country’s largest manufacturer of steel and polymer pipes with an annual manufacturing capacity of 817,000 tons and annual revenues of Rs37.8 billion.

The company has an equity of Rs14.5 billion and has featured on the listing of Pakistan’s Top 25 Companies for the last 14 years.