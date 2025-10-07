Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

Pakistan and Malaysia have vowed to enhance relations in range of spectrum including trade, investment, defence and halal food sector during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Kuala Lumpur visit, according to a joint statement issued by Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and High Commission of Pakistan in Malaysia.

At the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Shehbaz Sharif undertook an official visit to Malaysia from October 5 to 7.

This visit marked PM Shehbaz’s first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office on March 4 last year. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, Malaysia and Pakistan have built a partnership premised on mutual respect and shared values, which was elevated to a strategic partnership on March 22, 2019.

The leaders held a bilateral meeting on October 6 to discuss Malaysia-Pakistan ties and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Both Leaders reaffirmed the enduring bonds of friendship and the shared aspiration to build a more dynamic and resilient partnership. They held substantive discussions in a warm and cordial atmosphere, read the joint statement.

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

The leaders underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to provide strategic direction for bilateral cooperation. They agreed to reconvene, at a mutually convenient time, the Joint Commission Meeting at the level of the foreign minister.

Both the premiers recognised the vast potential in trade and investment, and expressed satisfaction with ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral trade and investment. They reaffirmed their commitment to promoting balanced and sustainable economic ties through enhanced market access, business facilitation, and the effective utilisation of the Malaysia-Pakistan Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (MPCEPA), the Malaysian MoFA said.

Malaysia expressed its intention to expand palm oil exports to Pakistan, in line with the increasing demand within Pakistan’s food processing and manufacturing sectors. Both leaders agreed to ensure a stable and sustainable supply chain, while upholding environmentally responsible practices.

“Both leaders acknowledged the growing global demand for halal products and services, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of halal. Both countries are committed to facilitate mutual recognition of halal certification, strengthen halal food supply and product manufacturing, and share best practices of halal certification,” the joint statement said.

They acknowledged the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and agreed to explore joint research, innovation, and the development of sustainable agricultural production methods.

PM Shehbaz and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar expressed satisfaction with the strong ongoing defence collaboration under the purview of the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation (JCDC) platform, since its establishment in 1997.

“Cooperation between the two countries has been tremendously strengthened through high-level visits, regular bilateral meetings at ministerial and military levels, military-to-military engagements and defence industry linkages. Both sides also agreed to further deepen the bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in the field of defence science, technology, and industry, through knowledge and technology transfer,” read the statement.

They welcomed further cooperation in education, including technical and vocational training, and the enhancement of institutional partnerships.

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Recognising the importance of aviation in fostering greater connectivity and promoting people-to-people exchanges, the leaders agreed to enhance air travel services and explore opportunities for increased connectivity between Malaysia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. “Efforts will focus on increasing air traffic rights to enable the expansion of flight routes and facilitating the growth of air travel, thereby strengthening economic, business, and tourism ties between the two nations,” they vowed.

The leaders agreed to explore collaboration in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, with the aim of enhancing public health and commercial exchanges in these sectors.

The prime ministers of two brotherly countries expressed optimism in expanding tourism cooperation, particularly in light of Malaysia’s “Visit Malaysia 2026” (VM2026) and “Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026” (MYMT2026) campaigns. Malaysia extended a warm welcome to Pakistani travellers, and the leaders agreed to enhance tourism promotion and cultural exchanges from both sides.

Both leaders recognised the importance of people-to-people ties and welcomed the positive contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Malaysia to national development. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the area of labour, including technical training and skills development.

Acknowledging the importance of energy security and sustainability, the leaders agreed to explore cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, energy transition, and climate resilience, including knowledge-sharing, joint research and investment in clean energy projects.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for enhanced collaboration in science, technology, and innovation (STI), including cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Upon conclusion of Shehbaz’s visit, the Malaysian PM appreciated the prime minister of Pakistan and the delegation for the official visit to Malaysia.

“This visit reflects the close bilateral relations that have long been established, based on mutual respect and trust between the two friendly countries,” he wrote in a post on X.

Anwar said the visit also opened up new opportunities in strengthening strategic cooperation encompassing trade, investment, halal industry, education and defence, for the prosperity, peace and well-being of the people of Malaysia and Pakistan.