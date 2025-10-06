BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

BR Web Desk Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 12:22pm
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (second left) and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan (second right) exchange documents in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on October 6, 2025. Photo: PMO
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (second left) and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan (second right) exchange documents in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on October 6, 2025. Photo: PMO

Pakistan and Malaysia on Monday signed six accords to strengthen bilateral cooperation covering different areas including education, halal certification, tourism and combating corruption.

The pre-signed documents were exchanged at a ceremony held at Perdana Putra Complex – Office of the Malaysian Prime Minister – during the three-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Malaysia, at the invitation of his Malay counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Both the leaders witnessed the ceremony held after their meeting as well as the delegation level talks.

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan and Malaysia signed an MoU on Exchange of Notes between the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) and the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan on cooperation in the field of training for diplomats. The documents were exchanged by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Malaysian Foreign Minister Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan.

As MoU was signed between the governments of Malaysia and Pakistan on cooperation in the field of higher education and the documents were exchanged by DPM Ishaq Dar and Malaysia’s Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Minister of Tourism of Malaysia Tiong King Sing and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar exchanged the documents of an MoU between the two governments for cooperation in the field of tourism.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

The two sides signed an MoU on halal certification and the relevant documents were exchanged by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Haji Mohd Na’im Bin Haji Mokhtar and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Both countries inked an MoU to expand cooperation in combating and preventing corruption. The documents were exchanged by Chief Commissioner The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Azam Bin Baki and Deputy Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Sohail Nasir.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

The sixth accord was meant to enhance cooperation between Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Pakistan and Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation Malaysia. Chief Executive Officer SME Corporation Malaysia Rizal bin Dato’ Nainy and Special Assistant to PM Syed Tariq Fatemi exchanged the documents.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

