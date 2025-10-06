Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed on Monday Pakistan’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Malaysia through joint ventures and mutually beneficial initiatives that draw upon the shared expertise of both countries.

Addressing a joint presser alongside Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, the PM said,“This is my first visit to your great country but believe me, ever since we arrived here last night, I see familiar faces — very cordial, very warm — as if we have known each other for ages, and that stems from the sincerity of purpose and very true friendship. It’s like a family reunion.“

PM Shebaz said that they had “very productive discussions” and the two sides had covered a wide range of matters pertaining to bilateral relations and other international issues.

“I am very happy that our views converge on almost all important issues,” PM Shehbaz said.

The PM said that Pakistan stands to benefit from Malaysian experience in technology, artificial intelligence and other areas of economic growth where it had done remarkably well.

“Today, I want to make it publicly known that Pakistan wants to join hands with Malaysia, not only to benefit from your experience, but to have joint ventures, mutually beneficial projects, where Malaysian and Pakistani expertise can come together,” he said.

The premier said that there were 150,000 Pakistanis in Malaysia who were contributing to national building efforts.

“I think all this put together gives us great encouragement and hope that we can use this potential and make our economies stronger and moving forward in unison by having win-win benefits,” he said.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz said that an Urdu translation had been launched for Ibrahim’s book Script which detailed the latter’s vision of sustainability, innovation, research and development.

“These are the great virtues and values that brother Ibrahim has inked in this script and I think it will speak across borders for this generation and coming generations,” he said.

In his address, PM Ibrahim called PM Shehbaz a “brother”and said that the former had also encouraged cooperation in information technology and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

“Pakistan was among the Muslim countries who were clearly far ahead initially in these fields and that potential is still there. Now that we have secured stability in the country, we certainly will welcome further collaboration,” he said.

He also stated that he was “extremely appreciative” of Pakistan’s stance on the Palestinian and Gaza issue.

“We jointly look favorably at the 20-point peace initiative by US President Donald trump. Although Malaysia do express some concerns, but at least on the point of cessation of hostilities, stopping the insane bombings and killings by the Zionist Israeli regime, that at least is a clear position taken by Arab countries, Muslim countries, and most of the countries in the world now,” he said.

Prior to the press conference, the PM was presented with the guard of honour at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, which houses the Malaysian prime minister’s office.

The PM had arrived in Malaysia on Sunday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries across multiple sectors.

Upon his arrival at Banga Raya International Airport, the PM was received by Malaysian Minister of Information and Communications Fehmi Fadzil, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza Shah, and members of the diplomatic staff.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas during the meeting between PM Shehbaz and his Malaysian counterpart.

According to the PMO, the two leaders will explore avenues to expand bilateral collaboration in trade, information technology and telecom, the halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy.

Discussions will also cover new opportunities to strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two countries.