PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

  • Shehbaz, Anwar to explore avenues to expand collaboration in trade, IT, other sectors
BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2025
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Malaysia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, PM Office said on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

In a post on his social media account, Shehbaz expressed pleasure upon arriving in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated the warm welcome accorded to him.

“I am delighted to be in Malaysia on an official visit at the invitation of my dear brother Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Deeply appreciate the very warm welcome accorded to me and looking forward to cordial and constructive bilateral engagements with PM Anwar Ibrahim and his team,” he wrote.

He also said Pakistan-Malaysia relations will “continue to grow stronger and stronger, InshaaAllah”.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold talks with his Malaysian counterpart, while the two sides will also engage in delegation-level discussions.

PM to embark on 3-day visit to Malaysia

A number of agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas.

According to the PMO, the two leaders will explore avenues to expand bilateral collaboration in trade, information technology and telecom, the halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy.

Discussions will also cover new opportunities to strengthen people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

