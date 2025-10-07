BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After a brief positive start, profit-taking returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 1,600 points on Tuesday.

A volatile session was observed at the bourse, with the benchmark swinging both ways. In the opening minutes, the KSE-100 Index hit an intra-day high of 168,518.97.

However, investors soon resorted to profit-taking, dragging the index to an intra-day low of 165,997.21.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 166,173.74, a decrease of 1,578.66 points or 0.94%.

“The negative close was largely attributed to heavy profit-taking by local institutions, which overshadowed early gains and dragged the market into the red zone,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

The decline was largely driven by losses in stocks such as HUBC, ENGROH, LUCK, MARI, and UBL, which collectively dragged the index down by 986 points. However, partial support came from HBL, EFERT, AKBL and ABL, contributing a combined 380 points, it added.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities on Monday deliberated on revising downward the GDP projection to 3.5% for the current fiscal year against the government target of 4.2%, as recent floods caused damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock.

Sources told Business Recorder that in view of the damages caused by recent floods and external factors, an increase in inflation is anticipated.

On Monday, the PSX closed on a broadly negative note as investor sentiment was pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions with India and heightened profit-taking. The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended at 167,752.41 points, losing 1,237.66 points, or 0.73%.

Internationally, political upheaval in Japan and France gripped currency and bond markets for a second day running on Tuesday, while global shares stuttered despite a multi-billion dollar chip-supply deal between AMD and OpenAI.

The weekend election of fiscal and monetary dove Sanae Takaichi as leader of the ruling party in Japan propelled the Nikkei to yet another record high early in the session, as her likely appointment as the country’s next premier stoked bets on a revival in big spending and loose monetary policy.

In France, the shock resignation of Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister threw the nation deeper into a political crisis and unnerved markets.

French OAT futures fell slightly in the early Asian session after bonds tumbled on Monday, while the euro came under pressure and dipped 0.06% to $1.1706.

The political jolts across major economies, made no better by a U.S. government shutdown, gave investors little to cheer about, with the overall mood sombre, overshadowing enthusiasm about artificial intelligence.

Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a holiday. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan swung between gains and losses to last trade flat.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee registered an improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the currency settled at 281.22, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,266 million from 1,274 million recorded in the previous close. The value of shares declined to Rs54.22 billion from Rs60.54 billion in the previous session.

P.T.C.L. was the volume leader with 180.61 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 134.74 million shares, and Cnergyico PK with 90.72 million shares.

Shares of 487 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 183 registered an increase, 267 recorded a fall, and 37 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) IMF and Pakistan kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies Chemical companies at PSX

Comments

200 characters

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories