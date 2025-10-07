Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet, which met here Monday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for the disbursement of relief funds to flood-affected families starting from October 17 and sanctioned final compensation package.

Under the package, families of those who lost their lives will receive Rs one million, while victims of permanent disability will receive Rs. 500,000 and those with minor injuries will receive Rs 300,000.

For housing damages, Rs one million will be given for a completely collapsed and Rs. 300,000 for partially damaged concrete houses. Rs 500,000 for fully collapsed and Rs 150,000 for partially damaged mud houses. Compensation up to Rs 500,000 will be given for large livestock and Rs 50,000 for small animals lost in the floods.

The cabinet also took in-principle decision to compensate Rs 20,000 per acre to those farmers who suffered a 25% crop loss. Furthermore, the cabinet decided to waive Abiana and agricultural income tax in 2,855 villages across Punjab. It was emphasized that all flood victims will receive due assistance and no illegal constructions will be allowed in riverbeds.

The cabinet meeting while taking up a 171-point agenda lauded the largest rescue, relief and evacuation operation in Punjab’s history, along with the biggest financial assistance program for flood victims.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the entire team for their exceptional efforts during recent devastating floods and paid tribute to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bokhari, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Imran Nazir, Kazim Pirzada, Rana Sikandar Hayat and Sohaib Bherth.

The CM also announced a monthly salary increase of Rs 15,000 for civil defence volunteers in recognition of their outstanding services during the flood operations. She strongly condemned false propaganda trends being spread against Punjab.

The cabinet appreciated unprecedented rescue, relief and evacuation operations during recent floods, which saved not only human lives but also livestock. Despite being the largest flood in Punjab’s history, the province recorded the lowest mortality rate, an achievement appreciated with gratitude.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that Punjab had never witnessed such a devastating flood before, as entire towns including Narowal and Muzaffargarh were badly affected. She lauded the tireless efforts of ministers, deputy commissioners, police, Rescue-1122, PDMA and civil defence.

She noted that the decision to bring young people into leadership roles had once again proven right, emphasizing that cabinet members and ministers are meant to stand with the people in their times of distress, not just sit in offices.

The CM highlighted that providing medical treatment to over 11 lakh flood victims was a remarkable record. She reaffirmed that all four provinces are equal and deserve due respect, adding that Punjab has always stood by other provinces in times of hardship. During the meeting, SMBR gave a detailed briefing on the 2025 floods, reporting that 27 districts, 4,678 villages, and 2,010 acres of standing crops were badly affected.

The floods impacted a population of 4760581, while 2640916 people and over 2117396 livestock were rescued. A total of 417 relief camps were established.

The provincial cabinet rejected the Constitutional Bill 2025 and approved several key administrative and public welfare decisions. The CM barred LDA from imposing taxes on beauty parlours and related businesses. She also directed formation of a special research committee for nominations to various boards.

The cabinet approved a Rs 2 per unit reduction in electricity tariff for Punjab’s solar power users and a cut in the Rent-a-Car service tax rate to 15%. For overseas Pakistanis, the MBBS fee was set at 10,000 dollars, while the proposed 20,000 dollars fee was rejected. It was decided that candidates from other provinces must pass MDCAT test for MBBS admissions in Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed to take pre-emptive measures to combat smog and instructed that no agenda related to health or education be delayed. She directed deputy commissioners across Punjab to ensure continuous operation of water filtration plants and allowed repair and maintenance of NGO-run filtration plants. She also turned down a proposal to hire additional support staff for the Chief Minister’s Office.

The cabinet approved the launch of “Maryam Nawaz Ration Card” pilot project in Lahore and an interest-free electric taxi scheme. It also sanctioned recruitment of 8,084 college and school teaching interns. Extension of contracts for 14 project-based employees in the Energy Department’s Reconciliation Cell was approved.

The cabinet approved relaxation of recruitment of ban for 25 posts in the Punjab Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority and the position of Regional Director, CTD Punjab. To enforce environmental laws and prevent stubble burning, 44 posts were also approved in 10 sensitive districts. The cabinet also allowed recruitment for 77 posts in the Punjab Transport Company.

In-principle, the cabinet approved creation of 379 new posts for Additional District & Sessions Judges and 872 Civil Judges-cum-Judicial Magistrates. It also approved provision of e-bikes for athletes under ‘Khelta Punjab’ program. Ex-post facto approval was given for funds released for Swat River and Chakwal flash flood victims.

The cabinet approved the draft of “Punjab Domestic Workers Rules 2024” and “Punjab Wildlife Hazard Control Rules 2025.” It also approved the establishment of the Miners Welfare Board and Mines Labour Housing Board.

Finally, approval was granted for signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish friendly relations between Punjab and China’s Guizhou Province. The cabinet also amended the Punjab Delegation of Financial Powers Rules 2016 following creation of a new post of Director General Forests (BS-20).

The cabinet approved establishment of the Punjab Forensic Science Authority and reconstitution of its Board of Commissioners. The cabinet also sanctioned establishment of Nawaz Sharif Cardiac Centre at Syed Muhammad Hussain Samli Hospital and Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre in Murree, along with the creation of a Horticulture Agency in Murree.

Subsidies were approved under multiple agricultural initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Programme for Water-Efficient Agriculture, the Punjab High Power Tractor Programme 2025–26 and Transformation of Agriculture in Potohar programme.

The cabinet also approved revamping of the Environmental Protection Agency to improve service delivery. The Environmental Monitoring Centre (EMC) will be merged with EPA without additional financial burden. Approvals were granted for establishing Potohar Water Board along with extending deadline for setting up or expanding cement plants. Funds were sanctioned for completion of revamping and restructuring project of the main emergency block at Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

The cabinet also approved establishment of the Counter Narcotics Force Punjab and granted a charter to the proposed Chenab University of Science and Technology in Rahim Yar Khan.

The cabinet approved appointment of teaching faculty up to the age of 65 on a three-year contractual basis in Basic and Clinical Sciences, following recommendations by a special selection committee. It also rescinded the earlier decision regarding appointment of special public prosecutors in the May 9 cases.

Search committees will be formed to appoint vice chancellors in public sector universities under the Higher Education Department. Funds were approved for procurement of furniture and equipment for tertiary care hospitals under the reconstruction programme.

The Punjab Social Protection Authority was granted annual funding for the operation and maintenance of 5,182 water filtration plants across the province.

The cabinet also approved purchase of DSNG/OB vans for live broadcast of official events, seed money for Punjab Special Planning Authority and establishment of a Centre of Excellence for boys and girls in Phoolnagar, Pattoki, District Kasur. A new CM Value Addition Financing Scheme for Pink Salt was approved under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2025–26.

Consultancy services will be hired for further studies and reserve pricing of five placer gold blocks in District Attock. Alternative schemes under Lahore’s Development Programme 2025–26 were approved, as well as grants through the Punjab Transport Company for the inauguration events and media campaigns of electric buses in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Funds amounting to Rs 612.10 million were approved for compensation to the affected individuals of Neela Gumbad. Development schemes under the Chief Minister’s Model Village Programme were also approved to provide municipal services.

The cabinet approved Environment, Protection and Climate Change Department’s new project for installing 25 air quality monitoring stations under the World Bank’s PCAP initiative, along with revised costs and budget allocations for ADP 2025–26.

Other approvals included the nomination of a private sector representative to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board, appointment of a Member (Finance) to the NEPRA Appellate Tribunal, and establishment of narcotics control stations under the Punjab Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2025 (Section 50).

