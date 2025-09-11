CM announces financial aid package for flood victims

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that Rs one million financial assistance for the families of each individual who lost their life during devastating floods.

She also announced Rs. one million compensation for completely destroyed houses and rupees 500,000 for partially damaged homes (single-room damage) along with Rs. 500,000 compensation for loss of large livestock and Rs. 50,000 for loss of small livestock.

The CM reached flood protection dyke in Jalalpur Pirwala city after visiting flood relief camp. A massive crowd gathered at Jalalpur Pirwala bypass to welcome her. She announced to construct a permanent flood protection dyke for Jalalpur Pirwala, and launched Gilani Expressway Project for Uch Sharif.

She also announced a special relief package for the flood-affected population of Jalalpur Pirwala.

The Chief Minister instructed Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to remain in Jalalpur Pirwala to monitor and oversee the evacuation operations

personally.

In her passionate and emotional address to the flood victims, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “I am the daughter of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and I will fulfill every promise whichever I make. The Punjab government will compensate every single loss suffered by flood-affected citizens.”

She added, “No one give any substitute for a human life, we will do whatever is possible to support the bereaved families.” She stated, “I have come personally to be with my brothers and sisters of Jalalpur Pirwala. Many people are still stranded and must be rescued. I want to rebuild homes of all those who lost them due to havoc wreaked by floods.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that flood victims were our guests. No one should return home until water fully recedes. She assured that the Punjab government was working tirelessly to save precious lives. She regretted that recent devastating flood caused an enormous disaster, and the Team Punjab was confronting this calamity with complete dedication. She outlined, “We cannot go against the will of Allah Almighty, but we are leaving no stone unturned in helping every flood- affected individual.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025