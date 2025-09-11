BML 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
BOP 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.2%)
DCL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.56%)
DGKC 241.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.62%)
FCCL 59.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.56%)
FFL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
GCIL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.19%)
HUBC 197.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
KEL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
LOTCHEM 27.17 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.63%)
MLCF 107.81 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.91%)
NBP 178.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.39%)
PAEL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 19.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
PPL 197.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.48%)
PREMA 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.65%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.14%)
SNGP 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
SSGC 45.62 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.59%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
TRG 64.02 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.81%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 16,234 Increased By 59.5 (0.37%)
BR30 50,220 Increased By 291.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 157,716 Increased By 695.6 (0.44%)
KSE30 48,239 Increased By 159 (0.33%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-11

CM announces financial aid package for flood victims

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:09am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that Rs one million financial assistance for the families of each individual who lost their life during devastating floods.

She also announced Rs. one million compensation for completely destroyed houses and rupees 500,000 for partially damaged homes (single-room damage) along with Rs. 500,000 compensation for loss of large livestock and Rs. 50,000 for loss of small livestock.

The CM reached flood protection dyke in Jalalpur Pirwala city after visiting flood relief camp. A massive crowd gathered at Jalalpur Pirwala bypass to welcome her. She announced to construct a permanent flood protection dyke for Jalalpur Pirwala, and launched Gilani Expressway Project for Uch Sharif.

She also announced a special relief package for the flood-affected population of Jalalpur Pirwala.

The Chief Minister instructed Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to remain in Jalalpur Pirwala to monitor and oversee the evacuation operations

personally.

In her passionate and emotional address to the flood victims, Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “I am the daughter of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and I will fulfill every promise whichever I make. The Punjab government will compensate every single loss suffered by flood-affected citizens.”

She added, “No one give any substitute for a human life, we will do whatever is possible to support the bereaved families.” She stated, “I have come personally to be with my brothers and sisters of Jalalpur Pirwala. Many people are still stranded and must be rescued. I want to rebuild homes of all those who lost them due to havoc wreaked by floods.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that flood victims were our guests. No one should return home until water fully recedes. She assured that the Punjab government was working tirelessly to save precious lives. She regretted that recent devastating flood caused an enormous disaster, and the Team Punjab was confronting this calamity with complete dedication. She outlined, “We cannot go against the will of Allah Almighty, but we are leaving no stone unturned in helping every flood- affected individual.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flood victims floods in Punjab Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz financial aid package

Comments

200 characters

CM announces financial aid package for flood victims

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points in early trade

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar in solidarity after Israeli airstrikes on Doha

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet in Pakistan gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains in Karachi

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Read more stories