PSX ends in red

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed Monday on a broadly negative note as investor sentiment was pressured by escalating geopolitical tensions with India and heightened profit-taking.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended at 167,752.41 points compared with 168,990.07 points last Friday, losing 1,237.66 points, or 0.73 percent. During the session, the index traded within a broad range, reaching an intraday high of 336 points and a low of 2,992 points before settling at 167,752.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 17,576.51, down 135.75 points, or 0.77 percent, on a total volume of 1,067.31 million shares. Meanwhile, BRIndex30 ended at 56,539.51, down 436.11 points, or 0.77 percent, with a total volume of 772.81 million shares.

Topline analysts noted that losses in stocks such as ENGROH, MEBL, HUBC, BAFL, and UBL contributed approximately 625 points to the KSE-100 decline. Rising geopolitical concerns with India further dampened investor confidence, though partial support came from gains in FFC, AICL, and HBL, which collectively added around 279 points.

Trading activity remained robust despite the decline. Ready Market turnover stood at 1.274 billion shares, down from 1.573 billion, with a traded value of Rs60.54 billion.

Market capitalization decreased to Rs19.390 trillion from Rs19.660 trillion. Among Ready Market stocks, Sapphire Fibres Limited posted the largest gain, rising Rs75.96 to Rs1,442.75. Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering gained Rs39.08, closing at Rs1,602.43.

On the other hand, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited suffered the steepest loss, down Rs2,692.27 to Rs29,297.72, while PIA Holding Company Limited (B) declined Rs399.70 to Rs25,450.00.

Bank of Punjab led the session with 131.31 million shares, closing at Rs34.46, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 110 million shares at Rs7.02. Bank Makramah traded 78.28 million shares, ending at Rs8.29.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,604.50, up 76.98 points or 0.3 percent, with a turnover of 5.66 million shares. The BR Cement Index ended at 13,520.86, down 154.71 points or 1.13 percent, with 43.46 million shares traded. The BR Commercial Banks Index fell 377.66 points, or 0.74 percent, to 50,511.10, on a turnover of 262.25 million shares.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 29,253.39, down 397.17 points, or 1.34 percent, with 130.72 million shares traded. The BR Oil and Gas Index ended at 14,712.92, down 150.75 points, or 1.01 percent, with a turnover of 74.62 million shares. Meanwhile, the BR Technology & Communication Index edged up 2.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to 3,796.47, with 148.64 million shares traded.

In the Ready Market, of 487 listed companies, 348 saw share prices decline, 108 advanced, and 31 remained unchanged.

Analysts noted the session highlighted cautious investor behaviour amid external uncertainties with declining issues significantly outnumbering advancing stocks across both market segments.

