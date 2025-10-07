MoUs, agreements and JVs signed during PM’s China visit: Three-tier mechanism to monitor progress

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan approved a three-tier mechanism to monitor progress on MoUs, agreements, and Joint Ventures (JVs) signed during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China.

Recently, he presided over a meeting as head of the Working Group (WG) meant to monitor and discuss the mechanism of follow-up of different pacts and meetings.

The Chair finalized the following three-tier monitoring mechanism: (i) weekly WG to be chaired by Additional Secretary BoI to be attended by the line Minister and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in China to share progress as per sectors of the MoUs/JVs and sectors of the B2B Investment Conference.

PM Shehbaz to visit China for SCO summit, bilateral talks

It was decided that forthrightly, WG would be chaired by the Secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).The Working Group will review the progress as given by the weekly WG and, monthly WG to be chaired by SAPM on Industries and Production. The working group will review progress.

The chair also directed that the focal person (s) of line ministries, once deputed for the task, will not be changed without informing the committee.

According to sources, the Embassy of Pakistan in China suggested that in order to build on the momentum generated the following activities may be organized: (ii) organizing an investment conference on the sidelines of Agri Expo planned in Karachi, on Nov 25, 2025 with special focus on Agri tech sector, cold chain logistics/ packaging of fruits/ vegetables ;(ii) next B2B investment conference in Pakistan in March 2026 covering the following sectors ;(i) pharmaceutical ;(ii) surgical/ medical equipment ;(iii) home appliances/ electronics/ laptops ;(iv) semiconductors; and ( v) semiconductors manufacturing.

The following steps are required to be taken to gauge the progress of JVs MOUs: - (i) prioritize JVs $50m and MOUs USD100 million;(ii) prepare a responsibility matrix for all JVs/ MoUs;(iii) Embassy to connect with Chinese side signatories; and (iv) Embassy to provide signed copies of JVs/MoUs. The chair further directed that no JV or MoU be left unattended

The meeting was apprised that 640 Chinese companies, as reported by the Embassy, participated in the event. All of them need to be connected.

Taking the lead of no headway in the textile sector, and considering the trend evident from JV/MOUs, sector-specific reports will be prepared, identifying reasons of interest, disinterest, challenges, and incentives offered for enhancing investment in respective sectors.

The meeting was further informed that 14 call-on meetings were conducted in Beijing. The chair desired a detailed follow-up of the said meetings. Special report to be generated for the project undertaken by Shandong Ruyi Group.

The meeting decided that BoI should update the Portal developed for the B2B event by COMSAT. In addition to the data update, the portal is to be converted into an active B2B investment portal.

The chair emphasized that the SEZ’s bonded warehouse management to be followed on priority. The Bol, Mol&B, FBR (Customs), and provincial ministry (for security arrangements) are to collaborate and hold a meeting to ensure smooth operations of these warehouses and arrange a comprehensive briefing in the next meeting.

According to sources, as the BoI raised a point regarding the transfer of portal administration from NITB to BoI for smooth follow-up and coordination with companies, the chair acknowledged the point and directed for immediate transfer of the administration protocol to the BoI.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China conveyed that the quality of the videos being made for the B2B Conference was good. However, the content needs improvement. Moreover, he highlighted that AI voice-overs must be avoided as concerns were raised by the Chinese counterparts over the quality of translation being played in the video. The Chair acknowledged the point and directed the MoI&B to use the original translation in the videos, and the AI use must be avoided.

It was decided that a pitch book may be developed for the identified sectors, including cell phone manufacturing, urea and fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, toys, furniture, electronics/laptops/ home appliances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025