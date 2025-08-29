BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to visit China for SCO summit, bilateral talks

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 08:27pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China from August 30 to September 4 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin, his office said on Friday.

During the trip, the prime minister will hold talks with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang on political, economic and security cooperation.

He is also scheduled to attend a military parade in Beijing with Xi and other world leaders to mark the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

China’s Xi to host Putin, UN’s Guterres at regional summit

The prime minister will meet Chinese business leaders and executives to discuss trade and investment opportunities, and will address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

The visit is part of high-level exchanges between the two countries and will focus on advancing Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), strengthening the “all-weather” partnership, and coordination on regional and global issues, the statement added.

