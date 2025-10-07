Omar, Sheikh Waqas and Zartaj: ATC issues arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Zartaj Gul in a case registered against them in connection with PTI’s Sangjani jalsa.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, issued the arrest warrants for PTI’s leaders and directed police to arrest them and produce them before the court. During the hearing, the court rejected Omar Ayub's application for exemption.

The judge remarked that these accused have not appeared even once in this case.

PTI lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof, Amna Ali and Murtaza Turi appeared before the court. The court adjourned the case till October 20.

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Court adjourned the hearing of Azadi March case filed against several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and former federal minister Amir MehmoodKiani, without any proceedings till November 6.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti while hearing the cases, adjourned the hearing after all the accused did not appear before it.

Despite being summoned, Gandapur and other PTI leaders did not appear before the court. However, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hassan, counsel for Gandapur, was present on his behalf.

The judge told the defence counsel that see the written order of today's hearing and adjourned the hearing until November 6.

