‘Saudi Arabia is next big market for Pakistani IT companies’

Gohar Ali Khan Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 02:32pm

KARACHI: Amid growing ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on strategic and defence fronts, Pakistani IT companies are optimistic about tapping one of the biggest markets in the Gulf region in the field of cybersecurity.

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia secured top rankings in the latest Global Cybersecurity Index, alongside countries such as the US, Japan, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia. What’s more, Pakistan’s engagement with a neighboring country in a military conflict also revealed its capacity for cybersecurity and warfare strength, experts say.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign landmark strategic mutual defense agreement

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima has in her recent speeches expressed the possibility of future collaboration between the two countries in IT and related areas.

Recently, she met the Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity capacity building, best practices, and joint initiatives for cyber resilience.

Pakistan and KSA have made significant progress in technological cooperation over the past two years. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia has established a help desk to assist Pakistani companies in registering quickly and easily in Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Sammad, a cybersecurity expert, told Business Recorder that Pakistani IT companies specializing in cybersecurity have the opportunity to foster collaborations and partnerships with Saudi public and private sector entities in the near future.

Saudi Arabia defence pact could open new doors for Pakistan’s economy

Saad Khan, an IT exporter and CEO of Hexalyze, said that Pakistani companies are setting up subsidiaries and regional offices in Saudi Arabia to explore multiple opportunities in the emerging economy, including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and fintech.

It is very easy for Pakistani IT companies to expand globally in Saudi Arabia compared to other countries, he said, in part due to mobility of staff from KSA to Pakistan being affordable.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the next big market for Pakistani IT companies, as the state is promoting its economy through digital transformation under Vision 2030,“ he told Business Recorder.

“Various sectors, including energy, banking, and healthcare, are recruiting cybersecurity professionals or outsourcing IT companies to protect their systems from cyberattacks.”

Demand for cybersecurity professionals is rising worldwide

The World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 report shows that the world needs 3.5 million cybersecurity experts to support today’s global economy, but the industry is currently struggling to fill that gap. The report also highlighted sectors such as electricity, banking and finance, and healthcare are most at risk because they face the largest critical gaps in access to skilled cybersecurity professionals.

What’s more, Pakistan has a population of 250 million, while carrying 75,000 annual IT graduates, 20,000 registered IT companies, the world’s third-largest freelancing workforce and the third-largest English-speaking population, according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA).

Speaking of the Gulf region as a whole, Abdul Sammad suggested that IT companies should enhance their capacity to provide services to states in the region as they are likely to be given priority over companies and professionals from other countries, considering the sensitivity of the field.

He pointed out that the demand for cybersecurity professionals is rising worldwide. Hence, Pakistani software houses should invest in human resources through capacity building of their staff in cybersecurity.

“It is high time for IT companies to set up bootcamps and degree programmes in cybersecurity in collaboration with universities,” he told Business Recorder, adding that Pakistani students should also acquire skills and degrees in cybersecurity and related subjects for better job prospects in Pakistan and the GCC region.

