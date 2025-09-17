Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign landmark strategic mutual defense agreement

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a landmark “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the agreement underscores nearly eight decades of historic partnership between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and regional security.

Under the pact, any aggression against either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be treated as an aggression against both states, thereby enhancing joint deterrence capabilities. The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to bolster strategic ties in line with mutual interests and Islamic solidarity.

The official talks were held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, where Shehbaz conveyed warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and reviewed with the Saudi leadership a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, while the Crown Prince conveyed good wishes for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince receives PM Shehbaz

Earlier, PM Shehbaz arrived at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to meet the Saudi Crown Prince.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the prime minister was received with Saudi royal protocol and welcomed by horse-mounted guards, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz was received with a mounted guard of honour and greeted by the Crown Prince at Qasr Al-Yamamah. Saudi armed forces presented a guard of honour.

Bilateral talks between the two leaders have begun, according to the PMO press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi were also attending the meeting.

The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Foreign Office said earlier in the day that the PM will hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince and will review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

“The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO stated.

The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties, added the ministry.

“The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”

On September 15, the PM met the crown prince on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

Reaffirming the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its consistent support for Pakistan.

The Saudi crown prince expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts at the UNSC and OIC to show solidarity with Qatar.

He said he was looking forward to the PM’s upcoming state visit.