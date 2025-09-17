BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
BOP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (9.98%)
CNERGY 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
CPHL 97.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.55%)
DCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.59%)
DGKC 240.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.69%)
FCCL 57.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
GCIL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.81%)
HUBC 195.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 107.15 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.96%)
NBP 182.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.79%)
PAEL 55.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.63%)
PIBTL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
POWER 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.58%)
PPL 189.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.34%)
PREMA 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PRL 33.63 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.13%)
PTC 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
SNGP 132.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
SSGC 44.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.35%)
TPLP 10.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.25%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.61%)
BR100 16,071 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 50,374 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 156,178 Decreased By -221.9 (-0.14%)
KSE30 47,678 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.23%)
Sep 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign landmark strategic mutual defense agreement

  • The pact states that any aggression against either country will be treated as aggression against both
BR Web Desk Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 11:13pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday signed a landmark “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

According to a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the agreement underscores nearly eight decades of historic partnership between the two countries and reflects their shared commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and regional security.

Under the pact, any aggression against either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be treated as an aggression against both states, thereby enhancing joint deterrence capabilities. The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to bolster strategic ties in line with mutual interests and Islamic solidarity.

The official talks were held at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, where Shehbaz conveyed warm greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and reviewed with the Saudi leadership a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

Shehbaz expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, while the Crown Prince conveyed good wishes for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince receives PM Shehbaz

Earlier, PM Shehbaz arrived at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh to meet the Saudi Crown Prince.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, the prime minister was received with Saudi royal protocol and welcomed by horse-mounted guards, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz was received with a mounted guard of honour and greeted by the Crown Prince at Qasr Al-Yamamah. Saudi armed forces presented a guard of honour.

Bilateral talks between the two leaders have begun, according to the PMO press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik and PM’s Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi were also attending the meeting.

The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Foreign Office said earlier in the day that the PM will hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince and will review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations.

“The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the FO stated.

The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties, added the ministry.

“The visit of the Prime Minister will provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.”

On September 15, the PM met the crown prince on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

Reaffirming the historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister thanked the Kingdom for its consistent support for Pakistan.

The Saudi crown prince expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active diplomatic efforts at the UNSC and OIC to show solidarity with Qatar.

He said he was looking forward to the PM’s upcoming state visit.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PM Shehbaz Sharif Saudi visit

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign landmark strategic mutual defense agreement

Inflation expected to hit 11-month high amid flood-induced food price hike in Pakistan

US Fed set for first rate cut of 2025 as Trump pressure looms

KSE-100 ends flat after volatile session

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

Pakistani rupee registers 29th consecutive gain against US dollar

Delay in PCCC–PARC merger could put cotton production in serious jeopardy

World Athletics Championship: Arshad Nadeem qualifies for javelin final with 85.28m

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

At least five Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories