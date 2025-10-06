BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
‘Shakti’ maintains strength over northwest Arabian Sea

Recorder Report Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 09:17am

KARACHI: The severe cyclonic storm “Shakti” continued to swirl over the northwest Arabian Sea on Sunday, maintaining strength as it moved west-southwestwards before an expected eastward turn, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The storm was centered around latitude 20.5N and longitude 61.0E, about 800 kilometres southwest of Karachi, at 1700 PST. PMD’s Marine Meteorology and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre reported that Shakti is likely to move southwestwards until Monday, after which it may recurve eastwards over the west-central and northwest Arabian Sea while gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm.

Under its influence, isolated light rain is expected along coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Sea conditions near the Sindh coast are forecast to remain rough to very rough, with squally winds ranging between 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 55 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been strictly advised to avoid venturing into deep sea waters.

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Around the storm’s centre, gale-force winds of 110 to 120 kilometres per hour, gusting to 135, are expected to persist till the afternoon before easing to 80 to 90 kilometres per hour and further diminishing to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour by Monday night.

Sea conditions will remain very rough to high over the northwest and west-central Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours, turning high to very high from the night of October 5 to October 7.

The PMD said its Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will issue further updates. Concerned authorities in Sindh and Balochistan have been advised to stay alert and remain in coordination with PMD advisories.

