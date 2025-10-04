Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Rain is expected to lash Karachi and different parts of Sindh and Balochistan today as the cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ has intensified into severe cyclonic storm over northeast Arabian Sea at about 390 kilometre south-southwest of Karachi, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

“The cyclonic storm ‘Shakhti’ over northeast Arabian Sea has moved westward during past 12 hours, further intensified into severe cyclonic storm over the same region and now lay centered at around Latitude 22.0N & Longitude 65.0E,” the Met Office said.

The weather advisory department said the cyclone is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach northwest and adjoining central north Arabian Sea by October 5 then it will recurve and move east-northeastwards during subsequent 24 hours and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, the met department said wind-thunderstorm and light to moderate rain is likely in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach districts and at isolated places in Karachi division today.

It advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea till October 5 as sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55km per hour near Sindh coast.

“Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 gusting to 110km per hour around the system centre till evening of October 4 then further increase to 100-110 gusting to 125km per hour for next 36 hours then gradually decrease becoming 70-80 gusting 90km per hour with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over central north and North Arabian Sea during the next 36 hours. Thereafter, very rough to high around the system centre,” the PMD said.

It said PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the updates accordingly.