Life & Style

Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters Published October 5, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Victoria Beckham showed a collection of slip dresses, roomy suits and soft, leather jackets with crinkled edges for her namesake label’s spring summer runway show, held at the 17th century Val-de-Grace abbey in Paris on Friday.

Guests arrived after dark, crossing rain-slicked cobblestones to reach the cloisters inside.

Models marched under the arched corridors in sharp-toed shoes, parading dresses cut in asymmetric shapes and uneven hems, the fabric bunched together in places, some covered with a dusting of spray paint.

Trousers were low-waisted, cinched with thin belts and paired with tops that were slit open in front, while suit jackets came in boxy shapes, without lapels. Handbags included a roomy duffle bag, a structured camera bag and one that resembled an accordion.

In written show notes, the brand described the collection as an “abstract adaptation of the coming-of-age wardrobe,” noting that Beckham had spent time reviewing photos of herself as a young adult.

Paris Fashion Week, which runs through October 7, features big name brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent and Hermes.

This season has featured a record number of designer debuts as brands across the industry seek creative reboots to spark interest from inflation-weary shoppers.

