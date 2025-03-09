Victoria Beckham shows curled hems and collars at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: Victoria Beckham showed a line-up of sleek, monochrome looks featuring curled hems and collars for her fall/winter catwalk outing, held in a stripped down building in the centre of Paris.

Models marched steadily through the bare set in square-toed shoes – some flat, others with spiked heels – parading minimalist suits with long lapels that stretched down below the navel, tapered trousers, shoulder-baring dresses and long overcoats.

There were mini dresses, overcoats and suit jackets with striking, rolled-up hems, while sweaters and jackets had collars similarly curled up at the neck.

Long, fluid dresses were trim, snug at the waist, contrasting with an elegant, bulked-up leather coat in taupe, worn like a minidress. Completing the looks were thick, curvy glasses and roomy tote bags.

After the finale, which was accompanied by a melancholy soundtrack, Beckham walked out for her bow and blew a kiss to her audience. Her family was seated together in the front row.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 11 and features a mix of some of the world’s biggest brands including Dior, Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent as well as Stella McCartney and Weinsanto.