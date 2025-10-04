BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Army warns of ‘cataclysmic devastation’ in case of future conflict with India

  • ISPR statement comes in wake of provocative remarks by Indian civil-military leadership against Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2025

Pakistan Army on Saturday warned India that a future conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries might lead to “cataclysmic devastation”.

The development comes in the wake of recent provocative remarks by top Indian civil-military leadership against Pakistan.

“We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment. These irresponsible statements indicate a renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression - a prospect which might lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement.

“For decades, India has benefitted from playing the victim card and painting Pakistan in negative light, while stoking violence and perpetrating terrorism in South Asia and beyond. This narrative has been sufficiently debunked and now the world recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epi-centre of regional instability.”

Pakistan shot down six Indian jets, not five: PM Shehbaz

Earlier this year, Indian aggression against Pakistan brought two nuclear powers to the brink of a major war.

“However, India seems to have forgotten the wreckage of its fighter jets and the wrath of Pakistan’s long range vectors. Suffering from collective amnesia, India now seems to be aching for the next round of confrontation,” the ISPR said.

In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, Pakistan Army cautioned that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation.

“In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint.”

The May fighting, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed was backed by Pakistan.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones during the four-day conflict, killing dozens of people, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Kashmir attack, which killed 26 men and was the worst assault on civilians in India since the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

After months, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed on Friday India had downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during the intense fighting in May.

Pakistan has earlier said it shot down six Indian fighter jets during the conflict, including the French-made Rafale. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

“Those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response , which will be swift, decisive and destructive. In the face of unwarranted threats and reckless aggression, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.

“This time we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory. As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if situation comes, the erasure will be mutual,” the ISPR said.

ISPR Pakistan Army Pakistan India conflict

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Army warns of ‘cataclysmic devastation’ in case of future conflict with India

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories