Pakistan Army warns of ‘cataclysmic devastation’ in case of future conflict with India

Pakistan Army on Saturday warned India that a future conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries might lead to “cataclysmic devastation”.

The development comes in the wake of recent provocative remarks by top Indian civil-military leadership against Pakistan.

“We have noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment. These irresponsible statements indicate a renewed attempt at fabricating arbitrary pretexts for aggression - a prospect which might lead to serious consequences for peace and stability in South Asia,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement.

“For decades, India has benefitted from playing the victim card and painting Pakistan in negative light, while stoking violence and perpetrating terrorism in South Asia and beyond. This narrative has been sufficiently debunked and now the world recognises India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epi-centre of regional instability.”

Earlier this year, Indian aggression against Pakistan brought two nuclear powers to the brink of a major war.

“However, India seems to have forgotten the wreckage of its fighter jets and the wrath of Pakistan’s long range vectors. Suffering from collective amnesia, India now seems to be aching for the next round of confrontation,” the ISPR said.

In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, Pakistan Army cautioned that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation.

“In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint.”

The May fighting, the worst between the old foes in decades, was sparked by an attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed was backed by Pakistan.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, artillery and drones during the four-day conflict, killing dozens of people, before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Islamabad denied involvement in the Kashmir attack, which killed 26 men and was the worst assault on civilians in India since the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

After months, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed on Friday India had downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class during the intense fighting in May.

Pakistan has earlier said it shot down six Indian fighter jets during the conflict, including the French-made Rafale. India has acknowledged some losses but denied losing six aircraft.

“Those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response , which will be swift, decisive and destructive. In the face of unwarranted threats and reckless aggression, the people and the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to take the fight to every nook and corner of the enemy’s territory.

“This time we shall shatter the myth of geographic immunity, hitting the farthest reaches of the Indian territory. As for the talk of erasing Pakistan from the map, India must know that if situation comes, the erasure will be mutual,” the ISPR said.