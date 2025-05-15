Pakistan shot down six Indian jets, not five: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that Pakistan had shot down six Indian fighter jets, not five as previously reported, in response to Indian missile attacks earlier this month.

“Confirmation of successful downing of a sixth Indian aircraft on the night of 6/ 7 May, a Mirage-2000 near Pampore east of Srinagar, is further a testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and the unflinching resolve of our armed forces to protect the motherland at all costs,” the premier said while addressing an event at Pakistan Air Forces (PAF) Kamra Airbase in Attock, Punjab.

PM Shehbaz said the entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its Armed Forces.

“Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response,” he said.

Pakistan military vows ‘brutal’ response to any Indian ceasefire violation

The prime minister recalled that Indian forces targeted innocent civilians during the missile strikes on the night of May 6–7. However, he said, Pakistan’s armed forces responded with “precision and professionalism” by targeting only military installations.

The prime minister described the response as a “befitting” one to Indian aggression and said May 10 marked a symbolic victory for Pakistan, demonstrating its “technical supremacy.”

He praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its performance and paid tribute to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and the entire force.

The premier also honoured the martyrs of the operation, assuring that the government would fully support their families.

Responding to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks that “trade and terror cannot go together,” Shehbaz Sharif accused India of sponsoring terrorism in the region.

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

He cited the Jaffar Express and Samjhauta Express attacks, as well as India’s alleged involvement in the creation of Mukti Bahini during the 1971 conflict, as examples.

The prime minister also warned New Delhi against any future acts of aggression, and called for peaceful resolutions to all issues.

“I urge India to give peace a chance and resolve longstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and water sharing, through dialogue,” he said.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Minister of Defence, Minister of Planning & Development, Minister of Information, Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) and the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a separate statement.

During the visit, the premier received a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force. He engaged with frontline personnel, including pilots, engineers, and technical staff and conveyed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast dedication to national defence, it added.