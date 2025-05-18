India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

In an exclusive interview with RT Arabic, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), accused India of fueling regional tensions through “sponsored terrorism” and deceptive propaganda, stressing that Pakistan’s first priority was peace.

The senior military official dissected recent escalations, revealing how Pakistan responded with precision strikes while India “hid behind lies.”

Sharif pointed to the Pahalgam incident, where Indian media and social platforms “immediately blamed Pakistan” within minutes—only for India’s Foreign Ministry to admit days later that investigations were still ongoing.

“Where is the wisdom in leveling accusations without evidence?” he questioned.

Pakistan had offered to share any proof with a neutral body, but India rejected the proposal and instead launched unilateral strikes, targeting mosques and killing civilians, including children and the elderly.

The DG ISPR asserted that India remains the “real patron of terrorism in Pakistan,” whether through supporting Khawarij militants or Baloch insurgent groups.

He reaffirmed the military’s sacred duty to defend sovereignty, stating: “We have fulfilled this responsibility at all costs and will continue to do so.”

Sharif revealed that on the nights of May 6–7, India fired missiles into Pakistan, prompting the Pakistan Air Force to shoot down five enemy aircraft.

“The nation and armed forces stood united like an iron wall,” he said.

When India attacked again on May 9–10, Pakistan responded with “restraint and responsibility,” striking only military targets and avoiding civilian casualties—a “measured, just, and balanced response.”