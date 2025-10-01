BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BOP 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.66 (-3.26%)
FCCL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.29%)
FFL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.91%)
KOSM 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 108.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
NBP 201.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-1.47%)
PAEL 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.15%)
PIBTL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
POWER 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
PPL 204.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-1.68%)
PREMA 47.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.15%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.57%)
PTC 30.70 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (8.1%)
SNGP 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.03%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.49%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,323 Increased By 31.1 (0.18%)
BR30 56,269 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.19%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025
Markets

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 03:42pm

A volatile session was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index swinging both ways to settle on a flat note on Wednesday.

The market kicked off trading on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index hitting a record intra-day high of 166,522.61. However, investors soon resorted to profit-taking, dragging the index down to an intra-day low of 164,155.32.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 165,640.33, an increase of 146.75 points or 0.09%.

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday sought progress on streamlining the National Finance Commission (NFC) process, a key sticking point in the resource-distribution mechanism between the Centre and provinces, official sources revealed to Business Recorder.

The finance ministry and the visiting IMF mission continued the technical discussions under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) as part of the ongoing second review of the $7 billion programme and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

On Tuesday, the PSX closed on a bullish note as across-the-board buying lifted the indices to fresh highs. The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,645.90 points, or 1%, to settle at 165,493.59.

Globally, Wall Street futures slipped, gold struck a record high and Asian stocks wavered on Wednesday, as the deadline passed for a US government shutdown that is expected to delay the release of crucial jobs data and muddy the interest rate outlook.

With no clear path out of the impasse, agencies warned that the government shutdown would halt the release of a closely watched September employment report and lead to the furlough of 750,000 federal workers at a daily cost of $400 million.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures dropped 0.5%. Gold prices climbed to $3,875 an ounce, hitting a record high for the third straight session. European futures were little changed.

On Wednesday, Japan’s Nikkei dropped over 1%, after an 11% surge the previous quarter. South Korean shares rose 0.6%, adding to the 11.5% gain in the last quarter, after data showed its exports rose at the fastest pace in 14 months in September.

