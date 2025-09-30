BML 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
BOP 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
CNERGY 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
CPHL 101.24 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
DCL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
DGKC 267.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.22%)
FCCL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (2.79%)
FFL 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
GCIL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
HUBC 241.85 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.64%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
MLCF 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 5.59 (2.79%)
PAEL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.85%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
PIBTL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
POWER 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
PPL 210.04 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.9%)
PREMA 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.33%)
PRL 37.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.17%)
PTC 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
SNGP 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
SSGC 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
TELE 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.9%)
TREET 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.29%)
TRG 76.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
BR100 17,303 Increased By 167.5 (0.98%)
BR30 56,467 Increased By 435.8 (0.78%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Markets

PSX hits new record, KSE-100 settles above 165,000 level

  • Rally fuelled by strong buying across key sectors amid optimism over IMF talks and stable economic indicators
BR Web Desk Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 03:56pm

The record-breaking buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new all-time high on Tuesday.

Positive momentum was observed throughout the trading session, pushing the KSE-100 to an intra-day high of 166,556.29.

At close, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,493.58, an increase of 1,645.90 points or 1%.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday began talks for the second review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and the first review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), with discussions centering on fiscal performance and governance reforms.

Official sources said talks focused on Pakistan’s recent economic performance, revenue collection, spending discipline, and progress on structural reforms.

“The IMF team has arrived, and according to reports in the media, the Fund does not see any major economic impact from the floods,” Sana Tawif, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

“This provides a breather, as it suggests there won’t be significant disruptions in the overall economic numbers.”

Talking about the upcoming inflation data, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, Tawfik said the inflation rate will remain in single digits—likely between 5.5% and 6%—despite some increase in food prices due to the floods. “Encouragingly, the impact is not as severe as initially feared,” she said

“Additionally, the rollover week has ended, so a fresh buying momentum is expected to continue from here.”

Meanwhile, Saad Hanif of Ismail Iqbal Securities attributed the buying rally to “immense liquidity” available in the market.

“At the forefront is an abundant domestic liquidity, with funds and institutions actively channelling funds into equities amid limited alternative investment avenues,” he said.

Moreover, the economic outlook remains positive amid expectations of further monetary easing.

“Meanwhile, corporate earnings have held up well, especially in key sectors such as banks, E&Ps, and fertilisers, offering attractive valuations and dividend yields.”

The analyst was of the view that the recent conflict with India has triggered a clear perception shift globally, with Pakistan now seen as a resilient and strategic player rather than just a high-risk market.

“This change has boosted investor confidence and strengthened the overall investment climate,” he said.

On Monday, the PSX began the new week on a bullish note as across-the-board buying lifted key indices to fresh record levels. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 1,590.68 points, or 0.98%, closing at 163,847.69.

Internationally, shares in Asia edged higher and gold continued its record climb on Tuesday as markets weighed prospects for a US government shutdown that would delay closely watched jobs figures.

US Vice President JD Vance said the government appeared “headed to a shutdown” after little progress in budget talks between President Donald Trump and Democratic opponents.

A government closure would halt the publishing of critical employment numbers later this week, putting the spotlight on the Labor Department’s JOLTS report on August job openings due later on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% in early trading, poised for a 5.6% gain this month that would be the best in a year. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 0.3%, down for a third day.

