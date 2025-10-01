PSX ends on bullish note

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a bullish note Tuesday as across-the-board buying lifted the indices to fresh highs.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 1,645.90 points, or 1.00 percent, to settle at 165,493.59 points compared with 163,847.69 points in the previous session. During the day, the index recorded an intraday high of 166,556.30 points and a low of 164,208.34, reflecting strong investor participation.

On Tuesday, the BRIndex100 closed at 17,291.81, up 156.51 points or 0.91 percent from the previous close, with a total volume of 1,158.74 million shares. The BRIndex30 settled at 56,377.22, gaining 345.65 points or 0.62 percent, with a total volume of 810.36 million shares.

Topline Securities noted that the KSE-100 Index concluded the session on a robust note, settling at 165,493 after recording a notable gain, with strong bullish momentum dominating the trading day. Market strength was largely underpinned by stellar performances from UBL, HBL, MEBL, BAHL, and ENGROH, which collectively contributed 1,257 points to the index. However, this upward trajectory was partially curtailed by profit-taking in FFC, OGDC, and PSO, which together eroded 280 points from the overall gains.

Market activity remained robust as the ready market turnover increased to 1.35 billion shares from 1.28 billion in the previous session. The traded value rose sharply to Rs76.77 billion compared with Rs65.76 billion a day earlier.

Market capitalization expanded by over Rs101 billion to reach Rs19.263 trillion against Rs19.162 trillion in the last session.

WorldCall Telecom remained the most active scrip in the ready market with 113.57 million shares traded, closing at Rs1.74. Pak Elektron followed with 110.39 million shares and settled at Rs56.68. Bank of Punjab recorded 94.02 million shares and closed at Rs27.15.

Among companies showing significant price gains, PIA Holding Company Limited (B) rose sharply by Rs700.36 to close at Rs25,984.99, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited advanced Rs319.69 to finish at Rs30,820.00. On the other hand, Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited recorded the largest decline of the session, losing Rs515.46 to settle at Rs10,283.67, followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited which fell Rs55.84 to close at Rs524.52.

Overall, market breadth remained mixed. In the ready market, out of 488 companies traded, 176 closed in positive territory, 288 declined, and 24 remained unchanged. In the futures market, out of 312 companies, 142 advanced, 169 declined, and one remained unchanged.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,925.76 with a net positive change of 150.71 points or a percentage change of 0.61 and a total turnover of 5,921,507.

BR Cement Index closed at 13,799.00 with a net positive change of 158.15 points or a percentage change of 1.16 and a total turnover of 116,271,826.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 48,536.97 with a net positive change of 1326.32 points or a percentage change of 2.81 and a total turnover of 183,366,099.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 29,789.11 with a net positive change of 251.21 points or a percentage change of 0.85 and a total turnover of 110,548,960.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 14,652.79 with a net negative change of 50.41 points or a percentage change of -0.34 and a total turnover of 71,207,462.

BR Tech & Comm Index closed at 3,782.49 with a net positive change of 48.51 points or a percentage change of 1.3 and a total turnover of 196,159,887.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025