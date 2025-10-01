Firmness prevails on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained stable and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,100 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,800 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16.700 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,650 per maund, 3000 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Peer Wasssan, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1000 bales of Rasoolabad, 1000 bales of Rani Pur, 800 bales of Sanghar, 600 bales of Kumb, 600 bales of Bahria City, 400 bales of Khqair Pur Mirus were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 400 bales of Chodgi, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 1600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,950 to RS 16,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,950 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 3200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Karor Lal Esan, 400 bales of Bhakar were sold at Rs 15,900 per maund, 400 bales of Head Rajkan were sold at Rs 15,875 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,750 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15,550 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund and 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 14,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

