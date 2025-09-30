Expanding operations: Air Link to establish production facility in Lahore

Air Link Communication Limited (AIRLINK), a Pakistani technology firm, has unveiled a major expansion plan, establishing a state-of-the-art production facility at the Sundar Green Special Economic Zone (SGSEZ) in Lahore.

The production facility, spanning eight acres with 1.4 million sq. ft. of purpose-built infrastructure, would integrate sustainable energy solutions and aims to boost Pakistan’s industrial and export base, the company said.

Of the eight acres, three acres are owned by Air Link and five acres by its wholly owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt.) Limited.

“The facility will integrate a 1 megawatt (MW) solar power generation system, which will reduce the cost of production, lower the company’s carbon footprint, and support long-term sustainable operations,” read the notice.

The company informed that the facility is expected to commence commercial operations by the end of 2025.

“By operating within the SGSEZ framework, AIRLINK will benefit from ten years of fiscal incentives, enhancing competitiveness and long-term growth.

“In line with its strategic vision, the new facility is designed to support future exports of mobile phones, laptops, LED TVs, electronics, home appliances, and other high-tech products by international brands from Pakistan, reinforcing AIRLINK’s role in strengthening the country’s industrial and export base,” it added.

Furthermore, the company shared that it has launched a Samsung Multi Experience Store at the Dolmen Mall, Lahore.

“The initiative reflects AIRLINK’s commitment to integrated retail expansion and enhanced brand engagement across Pakistan,” it added.

Air Link Communication Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in January 2014 and was converted into a public limited company in April 2019.

The company is engaged in import, export, distribution, identification, wholesale, and retail of communication and IT-related products and services, including smartphones/ cellular phones, tablets, laptop accessories, and related products.