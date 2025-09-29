BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Airlink profit jumps to Rs4.75bn in FY25

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2025 03:33pm

Despite lower revenue, Airlink Communication Limited reported a consolidated profit of Rs4.75 billion for the year ended June 30, 2025, a marginal increase of 3% as compared to same period last fiscal.

According to the company’s financial results, released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs12.01 in FY25, as compared to an EPS of Rs11.70 in FY24.

The company declared a final cash dividend of Rs4.5 per share, i.e. 45%.This is in addition to Interim Dividend(s) already paid at Rs2.5 per share i.e. 25%.

During the period, Airlink Communication Limited revenue declined by over 20% clocking in at Rs104.4 billion in FY25 from Rs129.7 billion a year earlier.

Airlink Communication Limited

However, despite lower revenue the company’s gross profit rose to Rs11.01 billion, against Rs9.67 billion in FY24, a rise of 14%. The profit comes as the company’s cost of sales declined significantly by 22%.

Airlink saw its operating and administrative expenses ballooned to Rs1.47 billion in FY25, up by 25% year-on-year. However, the company’s operating profit reached Rs9.54 billion, significantly higher than Rs8.49 billion recorded last year.

During FY25, the company incurred a finance cost of Rs3.94 billion, 33% higher than Rs2.97 billion it paid last fiscal.

Airlink Communication posted a profit before tax of Rs6.21 billion versus Rs5.6 billion in the previous year. Following an income tax charge of Rs1.46 billion, the company’s profit after tax settled at Rs4.75 billion.

Airlink Communication Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in January 2014 and was converted into a public limited company in April 2019.

The company is engaged in import, export distribution, identifying, wholesale, and retail of communication and IT-related products and services including smartphone/ cellular phones, tablets, laptop accessories, and related products.

