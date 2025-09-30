BML 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
BOP 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
CNERGY 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
CPHL 99.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.17%)
DCL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.77%)
DGKC 270.98 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (2.43%)
FCCL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.54%)
FFL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
GCIL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
HUBC 241.50 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (2.5%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
MLCF 108.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
NBP 204.99 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.26%)
PAEL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.6%)
PIAHCLA 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.04%)
PIBTL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
POWER 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.46%)
PPL 209.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.4%)
PREMA 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
PTC 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
SNGP 140.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
TELE 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
TPLP 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TREET 29.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.09%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
BR100 17,283 Increased By 147.7 (0.86%)
BR30 56,875 Increased By 843.6 (1.51%)
KSE100 165,158 Increased By 1310.6 (0.8%)
KSE30 50,760 Increased By 488.6 (0.97%)
Sep 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye Erdogan hails Trump’s efforts to end Gaza war after deal

  • It was unclear whether Hamas would accept the deal
Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2025 10:07am

ANKARA: Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday praised Donald Trump’s “efforts and leadership” to end the war in Gaza, after the U.S. leader secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s support for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal.

After talks between Trump and Netanyahu in Washington, the White House released a 20-point plan that would see an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

It was unclear whether Hamas would accept the deal.

“I commend US President Donald Trump’s efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire,” said Erdogan, who met Trump at the White House for the first time in six years last week.

Turkiye would continue to contribute to the process “with a view to establishing a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties,” he added on X.

Turkey has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s two-year assault on Gaza, which it calls a “genocide”. It has halted all trade with Israel, urged international action against Netanyahu and his government, and repeatedly called for a two-state solution.

UN investigators say Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said late on Monday that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussed Trump’s proposal with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan in a phone call.

Qatar US President Donald Trump Turkiye Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel attacks Qatar

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye Erdogan hails Trump’s efforts to end Gaza war after deal

Reforms and US trade deal to bolster Pakistan’s economy, but flood risks loom: ADB

PSX extends bullish run, KSE-100 crosses 165,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, IMF open talks on USD7bn, RSF reviews

Aurangzeb briefs German envoy over IMF review mission

Shan Masood-led squad announced for South Africa Test series

Oil dips as OPEC+ plan stokes supply-surplus concerns

Mari Energies secures majority stake in Peshawar block from Hycarbex

Pakistan’s textile giant Gul Ahmed to shut down export apparel business

Circular debt plan: OGDC receives Rs7.73bn third interest payment

Read more stories