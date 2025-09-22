Turkiye says it is ending additional tariffs on some US imports

ISTANBUL: Turkiye has terminated additional tariffs imposed in 2018 on U.S. imports ranging from passenger cars to fruits, the country’s Official Gazette said on Monday, as President Tayyip Erdogan visited the United States.

Erdogan was due to attend the United Nations General Assembly this week before meeting U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The additional tariffs previously imposed covered products including passenger cars, fruits, rice, tobacco, some alcoholic beverages, some solid fuels and some chemical products.

Those tariffs were imposed in 2018 in retaliation for U.S. tariffs put in place by Trump during his first term in office.