BML 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.49%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.39%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.68%)
CPHL 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.41%)
DCL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.3%)
DGKC 242.39 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.14%)
FCCL 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
FFL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.66%)
GCIL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
HUBC 197.04 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.53%)
KOSM 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.76%)
MLCF 106.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.84%)
NBP 183.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.66%)
PAEL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 19.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (6.77%)
POWER 18.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.26%)
PPL 190.66 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.37%)
PREMA 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
PRL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.81%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SNGP 131.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
SSGC 44.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.15%)
TPLP 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.59%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.67%)
TRG 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (9.99%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.01%)
BR100 16,087 Increased By 107.2 (0.67%)
BR30 50,309 Increased By 614 (1.24%)
KSE100 156,084 Increased By 699.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 47,678 Increased By 210.8 (0.44%)
Sep 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN investigators say Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza

  • Nearly 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began
AFP Published 16 Sep, 2025 02:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GENEVA: United Nations investigators on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza in a bid to “destroy the Palestinians” there, and blamed Israel’s prime minister and other top officials for incitement.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), which does not speak on behalf of the world body and has faced harsh Israeli criticism, found that “genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur”, commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

“The responsibility lies with the State of Israel.”

Rubio promises ‘unwavering support’ for Israel in Gaza goals

The commission, tasked with investigating the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, published its latest report nearly two years after the war erupted in Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023 attack inside Israel.

Nearly 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

The vast majority of Gazans have been displaced at least once, with more mass-displacement underway as Israel ramps up efforts to seize control of Gaza City, where the UN has declared a full-blown famine.

The COI concluded that Israeli authorities and forces had since October 2023 committed “four of the five genocidal acts” listed in the 1948 Genocide Convention.

These are “killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group”.

‘Intent to destroy’

The investigators said explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities along with the pattern of Israeli force conduct “indicated that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy … Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group”.

The report concluded that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant has “incited the commission of genocide and that Israeli authorities have failed to take action against them to punish this incitement”.

“The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons,” stated Pillay, 83, a former South African judge who once headed the international tribunal for Rwanda and also served as UN human rights chief.

The commission is not a legal body, but its reports can wield diplomatic pressure and serve to gather evidence for later use by courts.

Pillay told AFP the commission was cooperating with the International Criminal Court prosecutor.

“We’ve shared thousands of pieces of information with them,” she said.

‘Complicity’

“The international community cannot stay silent on the genocidal campaign launched by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” insisted Pillay, presenting her final report.

“The absence of action to stop it amounts to complicity,” she warned.

Israel has since the start of the war faced accusations of committing genocide in Gaza from many NGOs and independent UN experts, and even before international courts.

Israeli authorities vehemently reject those accusations.

In January last year, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to prevent acts of “genocide” in Gaza.

Four months later, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Angered by that move, US President Donald Trump’s administration last month imposed sanctions on two ICC judges and two prosecutors, including barring them from entering the United States and freezing their assets in the country.

UNITED NATIONS Gaza United Nations Human Rights Council Gaza City United Nations Secretary General Gaza ceasefire Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Flotilla for Gaza UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry Navi Pillay

Comments

200 characters

UN investigators say Israel committing ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s debt path ‘more sustainable’ than headline figures: Ministry of Finance

Equities surge at open, KSE-100 gains nearly 950 points as investor sentiment stays strong

Pakistan won’t tolerate violation of territorial integrity: DPM Dar

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, Qatar agree to stay in contact amid regional tensions after Israel’s attack

Gold hits all-time high in Pakistan, reaches Rs391,000 per tola

Pakistan’s textile giant KML activates 4.5MW solar project, 2.7MW more planned

Light rain turns Karachi weather pleasant amid prediction for more rain

Captain among five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack

Oil steadies as market weighs Russia supply risk and US rate decision

Read more stories