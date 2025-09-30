Pakistan-Saudi pact not against any country: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi defence pact was not against any other country, as Pakistan was not in any power struggle but was pursuing a focused approach to achieve economic prosperity by exploiting its immense resources.

“Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are brotherly countries, bound by decades and centuries-old ties. This pact is against no one but a formalisation of these ties... Every Muslim has a belief and ready to sacrifice his life to safeguard Roza-e-Rasool and Makkah al Mukarramah, so through this pact, we addressed both our worldly interests and our religious values,” the prime minister said, talking to the newsmen here.

He said that without indulging in any power struggle, Pakistan was striving to achieve its economic goals by addressing poverty, unemployment and exploiting immense potential in agriculture, artificial intelligence, mines and minerals as well as youth bulge by providing them education and skill training.

The prime minister apprised the media of his “fruitful and successful” visits to New York and Washington, particularly, the meeting on Gaza situation co-chaired by President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and attended by leaders from Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Jordan and Egypt.

“There was an encouraging discussion and I’m confident that it will come up with a positive outcome for Gaza ceasefire... After the meeting, my expectations have greatly risen... In our meeting too in Washington, President Trump’s words were reassuring. Insha Allah, I hope you will hear good news very soon,” he remarked.

Condemning the unprecedented Israeli oppression and killings in Gaza, the prime minister said that at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan had effectively raised its voice in support of the people of Palestine and Kashmir, Pakistan’s water rights and also the Marka-e-Haq in which India had faced a humiliating defeat. “We have won the war by grace of God through our brave armed forces, who fought with great courage and outstanding professional acumen led by Field Marshal Asim Munir who led from the front with an iron-clad resolve,” he said, highlighting the nation’s full support to its armed forces.

He said that after Marka-e-Haq, the world has recognized that Pakistan, while a nuclear power solely for defence purposes, was also highly skilled in conventional warfare.

Referring to his “highly fruitful, productive” meeting with President Trump, also attended by Field Marshal Asim Munir, he said Pakistan-US relations were being revitalized, with discussions focusing on trade, investment, oil and gas exploration, mines and minerals, IT, AI, and other areas, as Trump also assured to accelerate the bilateral economic cooperation.

The prime minister told the media that in his UNGA address, he had also praised President Trump for his role in the Pakistan-India ceasefire as well as a significant contribution to world peace.

I noted that both our countries are nuclear powers, and Trump’s intervention prevented catastrophic regional consequences.

“Had he (Trump) not intervened, the consequences could have been catastrophic for the region and who would have lived to tell what had happened,” he remarked.

He said Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his peace efforts in DRC, Ethiopia-Egypt conflict, and ongoing efforts for peace in Ukraine, recognizing him as a “man of peace.”

Responding to a question, the prime minister said that he and Field Marshal consulted each other on every national issue, including foreign policy, the recent war with India, the economy, and IMF.

“We consult on every issue. We are on one page and making sincere efforts. I pray for this coordination and harmony among political leadership and institutions to make Pakistan not only overcome the past losses, but also reach new heights,” he said.

To a question, he said the terrorism had sprung back consequent to the imprudent decisions made in the past; however, the law enforcement agencies were targeting the havens of terrorists, including Fitna Khawarij comprising BLA, TTP, Majeed, and also the foreign elements opposing Pakistan’s prosperity.

“Inshallah, our armed forces and police, sacrificing their lives, will eliminate these threats, and their sacrifices will be remembered forever.”