Gilani vows support to rice industry, hails USD4bn exports

LAHORE: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani lauded the vital role of rice industry in Pakistan’s economy and assured that, in his capacity as Senate Chairman, he would utilise all available parliamentary resources to promote agricultural development and strengthen the rice sector. He expressed confidence that with the combined efforts of the government, Parliament, industry stakeholders and farmers, Pakistan’s rice exports would continue to reach new milestones.

Speaking at the 17th Export Trophy Awards ceremony organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Gillani paid tribute to the contributions of the agricultural sector, particularly rice growers and exporters.

He noted that rice is Pakistan’s second-largest export commodity, accounting for 0.6 percent of the national GDP in the last fiscal year and playing a significant role in supporting the rural economy. In FY 2024, the country’s rice exports hit a record high of USD 4 billion, an achievement he attributed to the dedication of farmers and exporters and the immense potential of the sector.

Also addressing the event were REAP Chairman Faisal Jahangir Malik and Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah.

The ceremony was attended by former Senate Chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro, industrialist Mian Anjum Nisar, Samee Ullah Naeem, Abdur Raheem Janoo, Shafique Chaudhry, Ali Hussam Asghar, Abubakar Farooq Mirza; REAP Secretary General Kashif-ur-Rehman, and a large gathering of rice exporters.

Gillani highlighted that during his tenure as Prime Minister, key initiatives were launched to strengthen the agricultural sector. These included introducing a uniform tax policy for farmers, ensuring the supply of quality seeds, fertilisers, and irrigation systems. He said these policies resulted in improved productivity and quality which are now reflected in the country’s impressive export performance.

He pointed out the remarkable expansion of rice cultivation in South Punjab, calling it an encouraging sign. He emphasised that Pakistani Basmati rice is globally renowned for its fragrance, taste, and quality, and maintaining this reputation requires continued investment in modern farming techniques, agricultural research, and climate-resilient crop varieties.

Gillani also addressed the challenges posed by recent floods, which caused significant damage to agricultural land, including rice crops, in Punjab and other regions. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the government, farmers, and exporters to recover from these losses.

