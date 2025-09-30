BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
Sep 30, 2025

Spot rate gains Rs100 per maund

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,600 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market on remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,700 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur, 200 bales of Khair Pur, 200 bales of Pir Wassan, 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Head Rajkan were sold at Rs 15,875 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,750 per maund and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund.

The spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

