KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 29, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 163,847.69 High: 163,903.62 Low: 162,058.64 Net Change: 1,590.68 Volume (000): 483,729 Value (000): 45,464,754 Makt Cap (000) 4,849,192,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,775.05 NET CH (-) 159.50 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,640.85 NET CH (-) 116.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 47,210.65 NET CH (+) 734.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,537.90 NET CH (+) 109.71 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,703.20 NET CH (+) 193.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,733.98 NET CH (+) 55.97 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-September-2025 ====================================

