Markets Print 2025-09-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 29, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 29, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 163,847.69
High: 163,903.62
Low: 162,058.64
Net Change: 1,590.68
Volume (000): 483,729
Value (000): 45,464,754
Makt Cap (000) 4,849,192,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,775.05
NET CH (-) 159.50
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,640.85
NET CH (-) 116.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 47,210.65
NET CH (+) 734.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,537.90
NET CH (+) 109.71
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,703.20
NET CH (+) 193.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,733.98
NET CH (+) 55.97
------------------------------------
As on: 29-September-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments