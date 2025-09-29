BML 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
BOP 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 100.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.85%)
DCL 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 267.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-1.49%)
FCCL 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.53%)
FFL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
GCIL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
HUBC 231.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.65%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
MLCF 108.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.9%)
NBP 198.51 Increased By ▲ 5.88 (3.05%)
PAEL 56.55 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
POWER 19.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
PPL 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.87%)
PREMA 46.93 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.34%)
PRL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.41%)
PTC 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.42%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.3%)
TELE 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.61%)
TREET 30.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.6%)
TRG 77.59 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.22%)
WTL 1.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,141 Increased By 240.1 (1.42%)
BR30 56,035 Increased By 535.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 163,848 Increased By 1590.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 50,272 Increased By 548.7 (1.1%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2025 02:59pm

Gold prices in Pakistan hit a fresh record high on Monday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs403,600 after a single-day rise of Rs5,900.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs346,021 after it registered an increase of Rs5,058, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola reached Rs397,700 after a gain of Rs1,900 during the day.

The international rate of gold also increased today. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,818 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $59 during the day.

Moreover, silver price increased by Rs88 per tola to reach Rs4,792.

Meanwhile, international gold prices rose to an all-time high on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with interest rate cuts later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $3,789.39 per ounce as of 0251 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,798.32 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,818.30.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Gold Prices gold rates US gold prices US gold rates gold prices in Pakistan Pakistan gold rate Gold prices today gold rates today record high gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices in pakistan cross Rs400,000 per tola, hit new record

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to respond to aggression through mutual consultation: PM Shehbaz

Records tumble: KSE-100 settles above 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

Income tax returns must be filed by Sept 30, clarifies FBR

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

SBP unveils interest-free financing scheme for e-bikes, e-rickshaws

PMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms in Karachi till October 2

Etihad Airways returns to Peshawar after a decade

Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Read more stories