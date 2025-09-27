Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs397,700 after a gain of Rs1,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,963 after it accumulated Rs1,629.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs395,800 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,759 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $19, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs105 to reach Rs4,704