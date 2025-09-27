BML 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Published 27 Sep, 2025 01:32pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Saturday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs397,700 after a gain of Rs1,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs340,963 after it accumulated Rs1,629.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs395,800 after a decline of Rs1,000 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,759 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $19, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola increased by Rs105 to reach Rs4,704

