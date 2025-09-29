BML 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.44%)
BOP 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
CPHL 99.13 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.6%)
DCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
DGKC 271.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.11%)
FCCL 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FFL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
GCIL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
HUBC 233.15 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
KEL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
MLCF 110.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.38%)
NBP 195.75 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.62%)
PAEL 55.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.75%)
PIAHCLA 20.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.82%)
PPL 207.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.49%)
PREMA 46.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PRL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.09%)
PTC 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.45%)
SNGP 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.38%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.34%)
TRG 75.97 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
WTL 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.62%)
BR100 16,911 Increased By 10.4 (0.06%)
BR30 55,509 Increased By 9.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 162,108 Decreased By -148.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 49,645 Decreased By -78.5 (-0.16%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hits record high as soft dollar, rate-cut bets lift appeal

  • Spot gold was up 0.8% at $3,789.39 per ounce
Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2025 09:43am

Gold prices rose to an all-time high on Monday, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with interest rate cuts later this year.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $3,789.39 per ounce as of 0251 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,798.32 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,818.30.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.2% against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday its Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) rose 0.3% in August, versus the prior 0.2% rise in July, matching the estimate of economists polled by Reuters.

“That benign inflation print in the United States has given the markets reason to believe further Fed cuts are coming in October and December,” said Capital.com analyst Kyle Rodda.

“Sentiment is very bullish and we are on track to retest another record high this week. The gold market is positioned quite long at the moment and that may be pointed to as being a reason to be cautious about future upside.”

Traders are currently pricing in a 90% chance of a Fed cut in October, with around a 65% probability of another in December, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Safe-haven bullion thrives in a low interest-rate environment and in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Share markets got off to a cautious start in Asia on Monday as investors braced for a possible shutdown of the U.S. government.

Investors now await U.S. data on job openings, private payrolls, the ISM manufacturing PMI and Friday’s non-farm payrolls report for further clues on the economy’s health.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.89% to 1,005.72 tonnes on Friday from 996.85 tonnes on Thursday.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1% to $46.47 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.6% to $1,608.90 and palladium gained 1.4% to $1,287.19.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits record high as soft dollar, rate-cut bets lift appeal

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Read more stories