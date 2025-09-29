Mohsin Naqvi slams Modi for drawing parallel between Asia Cup win, military clash

Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has responded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the same fashion after the latter dragged politics into sports by drawing unfounded parallels between the India’s Asia Cup 2025 final victory and the military engagement between the two neighbouring countries in May.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Dubai International Stadium with emotions running high between the sides following a brief military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours earlier this year.

Congratulating the Men in Blue, Modi wrote: “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same — India wins!”

In response, Naqvi, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, asserted no cricket match could rewrite the truth that India suffered humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands in war.

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

“If war was your measure of pride, history already records your humiliating defeats at Pakistan’s hands. No cricket match can rewrite that truth.

“Dragging war into sport only exposes desperation and disgraces the very spirit of the game,” he added.

India forced to celebrate with imaginary trophy

Indian batsman Tilak Varma anchored his team’s chase with an unbeaten 69 in reply to Pakistan’s 146 all out, but the action on the field was overshadowed by the drama off it.

The arch-rival teams met thrice at the tournament, with Indian players refusing to shake hands with their opponents throughout, and Sunday’s final ended in bizarre circumstances with India celebrating their win by hoisting an imaginary trophy.

The Indian team tried to disrespect the ACC president by refusing to receive the trophy through his hands, which ended up in India’s own embarrassment as Naqvi did not budge and in the end organisers took the trophy with them only to be sent to India later. Hence, Team India were compelled to celebrate with an imaginary trophy, making themselves a laughing stock on social media and in the world over.

The start of the presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour and then cut short just before the winner’s trophy was to be handed out, with Naqvi among those left waiting on the dais.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed their players had refused to accept the trophy from ACC President Naqvi.

Suryakumar, who was later pictured picking up an imaginary trophy to celebrate with his teammates on the dais, said all that mattered was that India were champions once again. The Indian skipper shared the doctored photos of celebrating with an imaginary trophy on his social media account, making himself a meme fodder.

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif condemned this incident and drew the International Cricket Council’s attention towards this demanding an action against the India skipper. He said Indian cricketers, particularly captain Suriyakumar, commit more ICC Code of Conduct breaches.

“Hope PCB will not botch up this time and ensure Richie Richardson takes timely punitive actions,” he added.