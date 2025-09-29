BML 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
BOP 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
CPHL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.29%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
DGKC 271.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.11%)
FCCL 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
FFL 22.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
GCIL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
HUBC 233.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.08%)
KEL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
MLCF 110.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.62%)
NBP 195.51 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (1.5%)
PAEL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 20.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
POWER 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.77%)
PPL 208.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.15%)
PREMA 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PRL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.98%)
PTC 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.89%)
SNGP 137.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TELE 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
TPLP 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
TREET 30.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.93%)
TRG 75.86 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.92%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
BR100 16,903 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
BR30 55,496 Decreased By -3.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 162,324 Increased By 66.6 (0.04%)
KSE30 49,740 Increased By 17 (0.03%)
Sep 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

Reuters Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 10:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: India captain Suryakumar Yadav said his side had been denied the chance to hoist the Asia Cup trophy on Sunday after it was removed from the presentation ceremony following their refusal to accept it from Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final at Dubai International Stadium with emotions running high between the sides following a brief military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf set first Pakistan-India final in Asia Cup history

The teams met three times at the tournament, with Indian players refusing to shake hands with their opponents throughout, and Sunday’s final ended in bizarre circumstances with India celebrating their win by hoisting an imaginary trophy.

“I think this is one thing which I’ve never seen since I started playing cricket and started following cricket, that a champion team is denied a trophy, and that too a hard-earned one,” Suryakumar told reporters.

“I feel we deserved it. I can’t say anything more, I’ve summed it up really well.

“My trophies are sitting in the dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, the support staff, those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup.”

Indian batsman Tilak Varma anchored his team’s chase with an unbeaten 69 in reply to Pakistan’s 146 all out, but the action on the field was overshadowed by the drama off it.

The start of the presentation ceremony was delayed by more than an hour and then cut short just before the winner’s trophy was to be handed out, with Naqvi among those left waiting on the dais.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed their players had refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Local media reported that organisers left the ceremony with the trophy.

Reuters has contacted the Asian Cricket Council for comment.

Suryakumar, who was later pictured picking up an imaginary trophy to celebrate with his teammates on the dais, said all that mattered was that India were champions once again.

“The win is important. If you saw after the match, ‘India’ was written on the big screen. ‘Asia Cup 2025 Champions’ … what’s better than this? You play for that,” he said.

Varma guides India to Asia Cup final win over Pakistan

“It was a great moment. Great journey. Great campaign for us as a team. We had a lot of fun.”

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said India had disrespected cricket.

“What India have done in this tournament is disappointing,” Agha said.

“They’re not disrespecting us by not shaking hands, they’re disrespecting cricket. Good teams don’t do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals.

“I don’t want to use harsh words, but they’ve been very disrespectful.”

Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup final Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup trophy Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Suryakumar says India ‘denied’ the trophy after Asia Cup win

PSX rally pushes KSE-100 close to 163,000 level amid broad-based buying

Gold’s glitter dims for Pakistan weddings amid soaring prices

IMF talks with MoF kick off in Islamabad

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan, US explore blockchain cooperation

NGC’s ‘non-performance’: IWSG project contractors serve suspension notices

Oil slips as Kurdistan crude exports resume, OPEC+ plans output hike

Section 147 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Taxpayers must deposit 90pc advance tax: ATIR Multan

Power Cement to set up 7.5MW wind captive power plant under Rs1.5bn deal with BCEM

Digital fund transfers now instant, real-time settlements: SBP

Read more stories