KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 26, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 162,257.01 High: 162,422.29 Low: 159,901.56 Net Change: 2,976.92 Volume (000): 562,769 Value (000): 51,743,348 Makt Cap (000) 4,802,119,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,934.55 NET CH (-) 204.08 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,756.96 NET CH (+) 277.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 46,476.21 NET CH (+) 1125.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,428.19 NET CH (+) 268.68 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,510.04 NET CH (+) 270.50 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,678.01 NET CH (+) 54.52 ------------------------------------ As on: 26- September -2025 ====================================

