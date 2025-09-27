Markets Print 2025-09-27
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 26, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 162,257.01
High: 162,422.29
Low: 159,901.56
Net Change: 2,976.92
Volume (000): 562,769
Value (000): 51,743,348
Makt Cap (000) 4,802,119,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,934.55
NET CH (-) 204.08
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,756.96
NET CH (+) 277.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 46,476.21
NET CH (+) 1125.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,428.19
NET CH (+) 268.68
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,510.04
NET CH (+) 270.50
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,678.01
NET CH (+) 54.52
------------------------------------
As on: 26- September -2025
====================================
